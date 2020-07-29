2 weeks of self-quarantine required for most when entering DC from 'high-risk states'

Some residents returning to the District after travelling outside of D.C. will have to spend the next two weeks in isolation because of the new self-quarantine mandate in place due to the coronavirus.

FROM DC HEALTH:

Anyone coming into Washington, DC from a high-risk state (within the prior 14 days) who was traveling for non-essential activities will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days from their arrival in the District. Individuals traveling from high-risk states after essential travel or arriving in the District for essential travel are required to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days and, if they show signs or experience symptoms of COVID-19, they are to self-quarantine and seek medical advice or testing. MORE INFO

Currently, 27 states are on the list.

HIGH-RISK STATES THAT REQUIRE 14 DAYS OF SELF-QUARANTINE:

Arkansas

Arizona

Alabama

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Washington

Wisconsin

Several of the returning residents we spoke to think it's a good idea considering the recent spike in cases that many states are seeing.

CORONAVIRUS IN DC, MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA

Dewey Beach Mayor Dale Cooke says he believes D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser made a mistake by including Delaware on the list. “The latest numbers that I got were on the positive range of 4.5 and that’s well within the range of normalcy. It’s going to hurt Dewey beach a lot and I’m sorry that to hear that she decided to do that,“ he told FOX 5.

Earlier this week, visitors from high-risk areas were issued a self-quarantine mandate for two weeks. That order excludes Maryland and Virginia. The only exception is for people who are traveling to the District for essential activities.

How to help during the coronavirus pandemic