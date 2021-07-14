2 rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after Prince George’s County fire

Two people suffered what Prince George’s County emergency officials are calling "life-threatening injuries" during a fire in Marlow Heights on Wednesday afternoon.

Fire and rescue crews responded to the scene in the 4500 block of Old Branch Avenue around 1:53 p.m.

They say the fire originated in the basement and then spread to the first and second floors.

Three adults, 12 juveniles, and five pets are believed to have been displaced by the fire.

This is a breaking news update – we’ll have additional details as they become available.