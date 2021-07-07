2-alarm fire damages townhomes in Prince George's County
LANDOVER, Md. - Firefighters are on the scene of a two-alarm fire at a home in Prince George's County.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
The fire was reported around 6:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of Catesby Terrace in Landover.
Images from SKYFOX show a townhome with the roof completely destroyed. Officials say the fire extended to the two homes on each side.
Advertisement
No injuries have been reported. A cause of the fire is still under investigation.