2-alarm fire damages townhomes in Prince George's County

Firefighters are on the scene of a two-alarm fire at a home in Prince George's County.

The fire was reported around 6:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of Catesby Terrace in Landover.

Images from SKYFOX show a townhome with the roof completely destroyed. Officials say the fire extended to the two homes on each side.

No injuries have been reported. A cause of the fire is still under investigation.