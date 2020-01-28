2 people under investigation for coronavirus in DC, health officials say

article

DC Department of Health officials announced Tuesday that two people are currently under investigation for novel coronavirus infection in the District.

Health officials say one other person has already tested negative for the virus.

The health department is closely monitoring the outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China.

During a news conference on Tuesday, top U.S. health officials said the outbreak is a "potentially very serious public health threat" in the U.S., but the current risk to Americans remains low. To date, there are five confirmed cases of the novel virus in the U.S.

FOX News reports U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar said the Chinese have refused continued offers from the U.S. to send CDC officials to the country to help with the outbreak response. The offer was first made on Jan. 6, he said, adding U.S. officials have continued to urge more transparency from the country as the disease spreads.

On Monday, The Maryland Health Department announced a state resident met CDC criteria for the testing of coronavirus. State health officials say the individual is in "good condition" and is currrently being monitored while they await test results.

Meanwhile, in Virginia, health officials said two patients that had been investigated for coronavirus have tested negative in central Virginia.

Test results for a patient from northern Virginia are expected later this week. George Mason University is also waiting for test results on one of its students.