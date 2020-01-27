2 in Virginia test negative for novel coronavirus; results for 3rd expected later this week

The Virginia Department of Health says two patients that had been investigated for novel coronavirus have tested negative.

An official release on Monday said the individuals, who are from central Virginia, do not have the infection.

Test results for a patient from northern Virginia are expected later this week.

"At this time, Virginia continues to have no confirmed cases of Novel Coronavirus," the official release stated.

The number of cases of the deadly coronavirus continues to soar in China, where strict protocols are now in place to keep citizens from spreading the disease.

The coronavirus has spread to a dozen countries, including the U.S.