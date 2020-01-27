First possible case of coronavirus being monitored in Maryland, health officials say

The Maryland Health Department announced Monday a state resident met the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) criteria for the testing of coronavirus.

State health officials say the individual is in "good condition" and is currrently being monitored while they await test results.

The health department did not mention where the resident lives within the state. There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in Maryland at this time.

Earlier today, health officials in nearby Virginia said two patients that had been investigated for coronavirus have tested negative.

Test results for a patient from northern Virginia are expected later this week.

Meanwhile, in China, health officials have confirmed more than 2,700 cases of the virus, with 81 deaths. Most have been in the central city of Wuhan where the illness first surfaced last month.

More than 40 cases have been confirmed in other places with virtually all of them involving Chinese tourists or people who visited Wuhan recently.

The Associated Press contributed to this report