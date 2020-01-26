Virginia health officials investigating three potential cases of coronavirus

article

The Virginia Department of Health says it is investigating three people, including one in northern Virginia, who “meet both clinical and epidemiologic criteria” for coronavirus.

Health officials say two of the patients are in central virginia, and a third is in northern Virginia. They remind Virginians to get their flu vaccines, wash their hands with soap and stay home when sick as precautions.

Officials at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport removed a passenger from a flight Saturday night for potential coronavirus symptoms, but released that passenger later after a health screen.

Officials in Los Angeles County confirmed a fourth case of coronavirus in the United States on Sunday afternoon. That follows a third case reported Saturday night, also in California.

Millions of people have been quarantined in China because of the outbreak, which has killed 56 people in the country.

Common coronaviruses can cause mild to moderate upper-respiratory tract illness, like the common cold. Public health officials are still learning about the current outbreak of coronavirus and how it affects people, VDH said.

The department is encouraging health care providers to ask patients about their recent international travel and consider coronavirus infection in patients who have traveled to Wuhan, China within 14 days of the onset of symptoms.

