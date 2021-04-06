Expand / Collapse search

Active shooter confirmed in Frederick; 2 hurt, schools on lockdown

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated just in
News
FOX 5 DC

Active shooter investigation in Frederick, Maryland

Authorities are on the scene in Frederick for an active shooter emergency. At least two victims have been located and the shooter is said to be down.

FREDERICK, Md. - An active shooter has been confirmed in Frederick by authorities who say two people were hurt. Officials say the shooter has been taken down.

The incident was reported Tuesday morning in the 8400 Progress Drive.

Schools in the Frederick area are on lockdown at time. The incident involves Ft. Detrick but it is unclear how.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.