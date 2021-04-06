Active shooter confirmed in Frederick; 2 hurt, schools on lockdown

An active shooter has been confirmed in Frederick by authorities who say two people were hurt. Officials say the shooter has been taken down.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The incident was reported Tuesday morning in the 8400 Progress Drive.

Schools in the Frederick area are on lockdown at time. The incident involves Ft. Detrick but it is unclear how.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.