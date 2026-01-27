Road Conditions Tuesday: Drivers urged to use caution as cleanup continues

Road crews across the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia regions are continuing their cleanup efforts on Tuesday.

Snow and ice moved in late Saturday and lasted through Sunday, leaving behind slick roads and bitter cold. Temperatures plunged again Sunday night into Monday, refreezing leftover moisture and worsening icy patches.

Road crews have been working around the clock, clearing major routes before shifting to secondary roads and neighborhood streets.

