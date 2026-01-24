LIVE | Winter storm warning for DC, MD, VA: When will snow start?

The Brief A winter storm warning will be in effect from 11 p.m. Saturday through 7 p.m. Monday across D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain are expected, with conditions worsening overnight and into Sunday. Colder air moving in this afternoon will keep temperatures below freezing and increase travel risks.



Winter storm warnings are issued across Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia as a major winter storm moves into the region, bringing the threat of heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain, according to the National Weather Service. The warning is in effect from 11 p.m. Saturday through 7 p.m. Monday, covering much of the DMV.

Forecasters say snowfall is expected to begin later Saturday, with conditions expected to worsen overnight and into Sunday as colder air settles into the region. The storm is expected to be long-lasting, with periods of snow and mixed precipitation continuing through Monday before gradually tapering off.

Colder air is expected to arrive this afternoon, marking the start of the coldest stretch of the season so far. Temperatures are forecast to fall through the day and remain below freezing into next week, which could allow snow and ice to linger on roads and sidewalks.

Residents are urged to closely monitor forecasts and travel conditions as the storm unfolds. Hazardous travel is expected at times, particularly overnight and during heavier bands of snow or mixed precipitation.

3 p.m. — Arctic air arrives

Colder Arctic air began moving into the region Saturday afternoon, ushering in the coldest stretch of the season so far. Temperatures were dropping into the low 20s at Reagan National Airport, and highs are expected to remain below freezing through much of next week.

