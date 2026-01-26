The powerful winter storm that swept across the Washington, D.C. region delivered the highest snow and ice totals of the season.

FIND THE LATEST DC WINTER STORM FORECAST HERE

Reagan National Airport recorded more than six inches of snow, while Dulles International Airport topped seven inches. Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport saw the highest total, with more than 11 inches measured.

Stay connected with FOX LOCAL. For 24/7 winter storm coverage— Download Now .

Snow totals for Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia

Here’s a look at snow and ice totals across Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia:

STORM TOTAL SNOWFALL FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Washington 3 NE — 7.5 inches (7:17 PM 1/25)

MARYLAND

Allegany County

Cumberland — 8.6 inches (7:00 PM 1/25)

Frostburg 2 ENE — 7.5 inches (5:39 PM 1/25)

La Vale — 6.9 inches (9:00 PM 1/25)

Anne Arundel County

BWI Airport — 11.3 inches (12:00 AM 1/26)

Crofton 1 SSE — 9.5 inches (9:47 PM 1/25)

Londontowne 1 SSE — 9.4 inches (9:02 PM 1/25)

Crownsville 3 SSW — 8.5 inches (9:30 PM 1/25)

Pasadena 1 ENE — 8.5 inches (7:45 PM 1/25)

Chelsea Beach — 7.8 inches (5:59 PM 1/25)

Riva ESE — 7.2 inches (4:15 PM 1/25)

Baltimore County

Bentley Springs 6 S — 11.3 inches (7:15 PM 1/25)

Edgemere SE — 10.3 inches (7:20 PM 1/25)

Upper Falls 2 SW — 9.8 inches (9:00 PM 1/25)

Reistertown 2 NW — 9.5 inches (10:00 PM 1/25)

Middle River 1 N — 9.0 inches (8:22 PM 1/25)

Bentley Springs 1 E — 8.5 inches (6:45 PM 1/25)

Glyndon 1 WSW — 8.3 inches (5:50 PM 1/25)

Long Green 2 NW — 8.0 inches (5:30 PM 1/25)

Upper Falls 1 NNE — 7.9 inches (8:15 PM 1/25)

Baltimore City

Arlington 2 ESE — 8.6 inches (6:15 PM 1/25)

Arlington 2 E — 8.5 inches (8:20 PM 1/25)

Calvert County

Prince Frederick 1 S — 5.5 inches (6:50 PM 1/25)

Huntingtown — 5.0 inches (4:05 PM 1/25)

Chesapeake Beach 3 S — 5.0 inches (7:18 PM 1/25)

Lusby — 4.0 inches (4:06 PM 1/25)

Carroll County

Winfield N — 11.5 inches (9:00 PM 1/25)

Watersville 1 N — 9.5 inches (9:00 PM 1/25)

Westminster 1 NNE — 9.0 inches (7:16 PM 1/25)

Gamber 1 WNW — 8.2 inches (10:29 PM 1/25)

Westminster SE — 8.0 inches (8:11 PM 1/25)

Millers 4 NE — 7.9 inches (6:00 PM 1/25)

Eldersburg 1 ESE — 7.5 inches (2:40 PM 1/25)

Uniontown 3 N — 6.6 inches (3:22 PM 1/25)

Cecil County

Pleasant Hill 2 SE — 7.5 inches (7:30 PM 1/25)

Fair Hill 1 SW — 7.5 inches (11:59 PM 1/25)

Woodlawn 2 ENE — 7.2 inches (5:25 PM 1/25)

Rock Springs 1 ESE — 6.5 inches (6:00 PM 1/25)

Charles County

Dentsville 1 SW — 5.0 inches (4:30 PM 1/25)

Frederick County (MD)

Bloomfield 2 WSW — 10.2 inches (5:00 PM 1/25)

New Market N — 9.5 inches (7:56 PM 1/25)

Smithsburg 3 SE — 8.5 inches (6:42 PM 1/25)

Adamstown 1 ESE — 8.3 inches (6:30 PM 1/25)

Ballenger Creek W — 8.0 inches (2:30 PM 1/25)

Point of Rocks 1 NE — 8.0 inches (9:30 PM 1/25)

Mount Airy 1 SW — 7.9 inches (7:30 PM 1/25)

Thurmont 1 NE — 7.0 inches (4:40 PM 1/25)

New Market 2 NW — 7.0 inches (7:00 PM 1/25)

Myersville 3 ESE — 7.0 inches (5:02 PM 1/25)

Garrett County

Grantsville 5 W — 12.3 inches (5:00 AM 1/26)

Accident 4 E — 10.7 inches (6:44 PM 1/25)

Deer Park 6 NE — 10.2 inches (11:00 PM 1/25)

Mount Savage 4 WNW — 9.0 inches (6:40 PM 1/25)

Harford County

Aberdeen Proving Gro — 10.1 inches (8:16 PM 1/25)

Forest Hill 2 SW — 10.1 inches (7:15 PM 1/25)

Abingdon 2 NW — 10.0 inches (4:25 PM 1/25)

Bel Air 2 NE — 9.8 inches (7:09 PM 1/25)

Chrome Hill 2 SE — 9.8 inches (8:20 PM 1/25)

Bynum 1 NNE — 9.2 inches (4:57 PM 1/25)

Jarrettsville — 9.0 inches (5:18 PM 1/25)

Bel Air 3 SSE — 9.0 inches (5:00 PM 1/25)

West Friendship 2 NW — 7.8 inches (7:05 PM 1/25)

Gaither 2 SSE — 7.4 inches (6:25 PM 1/25)

Scarboro 2 E — 7.0 inches (8:35 PM 1/25)

Howard County

Simpsonville — 11.3 inches (11:26 PM 1/25)

Simpsonville E — 11.3 inches (7:50 PM 1/25)

Clarksville 3 NE — 11.1 inches (8:37 PM 1/25)

Columbia — 10.6 inches (8:00 PM 1/25)

Gaither 2 SE — 9.8 inches (9:00 PM 1/25)

Simpsonville 1 SSE — 9.8 inches (10:00 PM 1/25)

Elkridge 2 W — 9.5 inches (7:45 PM 1/25)

Clarksville 2 N — 9.2 inches (9:00 PM 1/25)

Historic Ellicott Ci — 9.2 inches (9:02 PM 1/25)

Laurel 1 NNE — 9.1 inches (5:30 PM 1/25)

Dayton 1 NE — 9.0 inches (7:16 PM 1/25)

Laurel 3 NNE — 8.8 inches (8:39 PM 1/25)

Gaither 2 SSW — 8.0 inches (7:00 PM 1/25)

Elkridge 2 ESE — 7.6 inches (7:08 PM 1/25)

Ellicott City — 7.5 inches (7:48 PM 1/25)

Simpsonville 1 W — 7.1 inches (3:10 PM 1/25)

Columbia 1 ENE — 7.0 inches (5:00 PM 1/25)

Elkridge 2 WSW — 7.0 inches (3:05 PM 1/25)

Ilchester 1 W — 6.0 inches (9:43 PM 1/25)

Montgomery County

Clarksburg — 11.8 inches (8:36 PM 1/25)

Clarksburg 2 SE — 11.6 inches (8:11 PM 1/25)

Germantown — 9.2 inches (5:25 PM 1/25)

Somerset 1 ENE — 9.0 inches (7:00 PM 1/25)

Rockville 1 SSE — 8.8 inches (9:00 PM 1/25)

Laytonsville 2 WNW — 8.8 inches (8:15 PM 1/25)

White Oak 2 W — 8.5 inches (3:00 PM 1/25)

Germantown 1 SE — 8.5 inches (11:27 PM 1/25)

Gaithersburg 2 E — 8.5 inches (6:30 PM 1/25)

Brookeville 2 NW — 8.1 inches (8:20 PM 1/25)

Laytonsville — 8.0 inches (3:51 PM 1/25)

Damascus 3 SSW — 8.0 inches (5:51 PM 1/25)

Rockville — 7.9 inches (8:13 PM 1/25)

Wheaton 1 NW — 7.9 inches (8:00 PM 1/25)

Olney 1 S — 7.5 inches (8:30 PM 1/25)

Gaithersburg 1 SW — 7.4 inches (8:29 PM 1/25)

Bethesda 1 NNW — 7.0 inches (8:29 PM 1/25)

Poolesville NE — 7.0 inches (5:06 PM 1/25)

Damascus 1 SE — 7.0 inches (2:30 PM 1/25)

Norbeck 1 ESE — 7.0 inches (6:30 PM 1/25)

Boyds 1 SE — 6.8 inches (6:15 PM 1/25)

Potomac 2 NW — 6.7 inches (4:08 PM 1/25)

Garrett Park 1 WSW — 6.6 inches (9:12 PM 1/25)

Silver Spring — 6.5 inches (6:17 PM 1/25)

Colesville 2 WNW — 6.3 inches (4:10 PM 1/25)

Colesville — 5.5 inches (3:28 PM 1/25)

Prince Georges County

Brentwood 1 SSW — 9.0 inches (5:03 PM 1/25)

Marlton 1 WSW — 7.0 inches (8:30 PM 1/25)

Forestville — 7.0 inches (4:07 PM 1/25)

Bowie 2 SSE — 7.0 inches (10:33 PM 1/25)

Laurel 2 SSW — 6.6 inches (3:45 PM 1/25)

College Park 1 S — 6.6 inches (7:00 PM 1/25)

St. Marys County

Hollywood WNW — 6.0 inches (2:48 PM 1/25)

California — 4.0 inches (4:06 PM 1/25)

Ridge 1 E — 3.2 inches (5:00 PM 1/25)

Washington County

Sabillasville 2 NNW — 9.3 inches (7:04 PM 1/25)

Boonsboro 3 NNE — 9.1 inches (7:00 PM 1/25)

Boonsboro 1 SSE — 8.5 inches (6:30 PM 1/25)

Funkstown 2 WSW — 8.0 inches (4:30 PM 1/25)

Hancock 1 ESE — 7.8 inches (7:30 PM 1/25)

VIRGINIA

Albemarle County

Earlysville 3 NW — 6.5 inches (9:00 PM 1/25)

Charlottesville 1 WS — 6.0 inches (3:21 PM 1/25)

Charlottesville 4 SW — 5.3 inches (3:17 PM 1/25)

Boyd Tavern 1 S — 5.2 inches (4:30 PM 1/25)

Overton 3 NW — 5.0 inches (5:25 PM 1/25)

Woodridge 3 W — 3.5 inches (3:00 PM 1/25)

Arlington County

Falls Church 1 E — 8.5 inches (6:45 PM 1/25)

Ballston — 7.5 inches (4:46 PM 1/25)

Reagan National Apt — 6.9 inches (12:00 AM 1/26)

Baileys Crossroads 1 — 6.8 inches (8:20 PM 1/25)

City of Alexandria

Alexandria 1 W — 7.0 inches (2:30 PM 1/25)

City of Charlottesville

Newcomb Hall 1 SW — 5.3 inches (5:51 PM 1/25)

City of Waynesboro

Waynesboro 1 S — 4.5 inches (3:49 PM 1/25)

Waynesboro 2 N — 4.0 inches (3:19 PM 1/25)

Clarke County

Berryville 1 NNW — 9.8 inches (6:25 PM 1/25)

Culpeper County

Cardova 2 SSE — 6.2 inches (5:30 PM 1/25)

Culpeper 1 W — 5.0 inches (4:45 PM 1/25)

Fairfax County

Rose Hill ENE — 8.5 inches (6:00 PM 1/25)

Tantallon 2 W — 8.5 inches (5:01 PM 1/25)

Herndon 1 NNE — 8.2 inches (7:00 PM 1/25)

Chantilly 1 SE — 8.0 inches (5:25 PM 1/25)

Vienna — 8.0 inches (5:15 PM 1/25)

West Springfield 2 W — 7.5 inches (4:40 PM 1/25)

Woolsey 4 ENE — 7.3 inches (7:38 PM 1/25)

Sterling Park 2 ENE — 7.0 inches (8:57 PM 1/25)

Herndon 2 ENE — 7.0 inches (12:25 AM 1/26)

The I395 And I495 1 — 6.6 inches (2:25 PM 1/25)

Chantilly 2 ESE — 6.6 inches (6:00 PM 1/25)

Centreville W — 6.5 inches (8:55 PM 1/25)

McLean — 6.0 inches (3:00 PM 1/25)

Burke 2 N — 5.9 inches (2:50 PM 1/25)

Fairfax Station 1 SE — 5.5 inches (8:20 PM 1/25)

Fauquier County

Warrenton — 6.2 inches (9:40 PM 1/25)

Frederick County (VA)

Cedar Grove 2 ENE — 11.8 inches (9:03 PM 1/25)

Hayfield 1 N — 8.5 inches (3:52 PM 1/25)

Greene County

Ruckersville 1 WNW — 5.1 inches (6:38 PM 1/25)

Loudoun County

Ashburn 1 W — 9.8 inches (7:00 PM 1/25)

Leesburg 1 ESE — 9.5 inches (7:00 PM 1/25)

Leesburg — 9.1 inches (5:23 PM 1/25)

Bloomery 3 ESE — 9.0 inches (6:30 PM 1/25)

Leesburg 1 E — 9.0 inches (9:00 PM 1/25)

Dulles International — 7.8 inches (12:00 AM 1/26)

Leesburg 2 NNE — 7.0 inches (7:49 PM 1/25)

Leesburg 2 E — 6.9 inches (2:48 PM 1/25)

Lucketts 2 WSW — 5.5 inches (5:10 PM 1/25)

Page County

Stanley 2 WSW — 6.8 inches (7:42 PM 1/25)

Prince William County

Manassas Park 1 NNW — 9.0 inches (7:30 PM 1/25)

Dumfries 1 ENE — 8.0 inches (4:03 PM 1/25)

Woodbridge — 7.5 inches (8:35 PM 1/25)

Manassas Park 1 W — 7.3 inches (9:07 PM 1/25)

Bull Run 2 NE — 7.0 inches (5:58 PM 1/25)

Woolsey 1 SW — 6.6 inches (6:35 PM 1/25)

Montclair 2 WNW — 6.2 inches (6:37 PM 1/25)

Haymarket — 5.8 inches (3:59 PM 1/25)

Independent Hill 2 E — 4.9 inches (5:57 PM 1/25)

Rockingham County

Broadway — 7.5 inches (6:00 PM 1/25)

Bridgewater 1 N — 7.5 inches (6:42 PM 1/25)

Harrisonburg — 7.0 inches (6:40 PM 1/25)

Dale Enterprise 1 ES — 6.0 inches (3:00 PM 1/25)

Linville 4 ENE — 5.8 inches (3:45 PM 1/25)

Shenandoah County

Mount Clifton 3 N — 8.0 inches (6:23 PM 1/25)

Toms Brook 3 SSE — 7.0 inches (4:45 PM 1/25)

Edinburg 2 E — 5.5 inches (6:42 PM 1/25)

Spotsylvania County

White Oak 4 SSW — 4.5 inches (5:21 PM 1/25)

Spotsylvania Courtho — 4.3 inches (7:59 PM 1/25)

Stafford County

Glendie 1 N — 8.9 inches (8:30 PM 1/25)

Holly Corner 2 E — 8.9 inches (7:33 PM 1/25)

Ramoth 1 WSW — 4.8 inches (9:20 PM 1/25)

Warren County

Karo 1 WSW — 7.5 inches (6:30 PM 1/25)

WEST VIRGINIA

Berkeley County

Martinsburg 6 E — 9.4 inches (8:55 PM 1/25)

Shepherdstown 4 NNW — 7.0 inches (4:35 PM 1/25)

Falling Waters 2 NW — 5.8 inches (7:47 PM 1/25)

Hampshire County

Romney SW — 7.0 inches (6:00 PM 1/25)

Hardy County

Rig NW — 7.1 inches (8:00 PM 1/25)

Pendleton County

Franklin 1 N — 6.0 inches (7:00 PM 1/25)

STORM TOTAL ICE FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

MARYLAND

Anne Arundel County

Crofton 1 SSE — 0.06 inches (9:47 PM 1/25)

Riva ESE — 0.01 inches (4:15 PM 1/25)

Baltimore County

Edgemere SE — 0.10 inches (7:20 PM 1/25)

Upper Falls 2 SW — T inches (9:00 PM 1/25)

Calvert County

Lusby — 0.15 inches (7:34 PM 1/25)

Chesapeake Beach 3 S — 0.10 inches (7:18 PM 1/25)

Huntingtown — 0.06 inches (7:37 PM 1/25)

Chesapeake Beach — 0.06 inches (7:38 PM 1/25)

Prince Frederick — 0.01 inches (5:52 PM 1/25)

Carroll County

Winfield N — 0.05 inches (9:00 PM 1/25)

Charles County

Faulkner — 0.06 inches (7:39 PM 1/25)

Howard County

Elkridge 2 W — T inches (7:45 PM 1/25)

Montgomery County

Olney 1 S — T inches (8:30 PM 1/25)

Prince Georges County

Bowie 2 SSE — 0.13 inches (10:33 PM 1/25)

St. Marys County

California 3 W — 0.11 inches (8:58 PM 1/25)

California — 0.01 inches (5:55 PM 1/25)

VIRGINIA

Arlington County

Baileys Crossroads 1 — 0.06 inches (8:20 PM 1/25)

Loudoun County

Bloomery 3 ESE — 0.10 inches (6:30 PM 1/25)

Prince William County

Woolsey 1 SW — T inches (6:35 PM 1/25)

Spotsylvania County

White Oak 4 SSW — 0.13 inches (8:18 PM 1/25)

Stafford County

Ramoth 1 WSW — 0.20 inches (9:20 PM 1/25)

Stay ahead of the snow with FOX 5’s expert meteorologists, streaming LIVE on FOX LOCAL. We’re streaming nonstop coverage with the newest forecasts, snow potential, and preparation tips—before the storm and all weekend long. Download FOX LOCAL for 24/7 weather coverage on your smart TV and mobile devices