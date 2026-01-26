Snow totals for Washington D.C., Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia
WASHINGTON - The powerful winter storm that swept across the Washington, D.C. region delivered the highest snow and ice totals of the season.
Reagan National Airport recorded more than six inches of snow, while Dulles International Airport topped seven inches. Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport saw the highest total, with more than 11 inches measured.
Snow totals for Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia
Here’s a look at snow and ice totals across Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia:
STORM TOTAL SNOWFALL FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
Washington 3 NE — 7.5 inches (7:17 PM 1/25)
MARYLAND
Allegany County
Cumberland — 8.6 inches (7:00 PM 1/25)
Frostburg 2 ENE — 7.5 inches (5:39 PM 1/25)
La Vale — 6.9 inches (9:00 PM 1/25)
Anne Arundel County
BWI Airport — 11.3 inches (12:00 AM 1/26)
Crofton 1 SSE — 9.5 inches (9:47 PM 1/25)
Londontowne 1 SSE — 9.4 inches (9:02 PM 1/25)
Crownsville 3 SSW — 8.5 inches (9:30 PM 1/25)
Pasadena 1 ENE — 8.5 inches (7:45 PM 1/25)
Chelsea Beach — 7.8 inches (5:59 PM 1/25)
Riva ESE — 7.2 inches (4:15 PM 1/25)
Baltimore County
Bentley Springs 6 S — 11.3 inches (7:15 PM 1/25)
Edgemere SE — 10.3 inches (7:20 PM 1/25)
Upper Falls 2 SW — 9.8 inches (9:00 PM 1/25)
Reistertown 2 NW — 9.5 inches (10:00 PM 1/25)
Middle River 1 N — 9.0 inches (8:22 PM 1/25)
Bentley Springs 1 E — 8.5 inches (6:45 PM 1/25)
Glyndon 1 WSW — 8.3 inches (5:50 PM 1/25)
Long Green 2 NW — 8.0 inches (5:30 PM 1/25)
Upper Falls 1 NNE — 7.9 inches (8:15 PM 1/25)
Baltimore City
Arlington 2 ESE — 8.6 inches (6:15 PM 1/25)
Arlington 2 E — 8.5 inches (8:20 PM 1/25)
Calvert County
Prince Frederick 1 S — 5.5 inches (6:50 PM 1/25)
Huntingtown — 5.0 inches (4:05 PM 1/25)
Chesapeake Beach 3 S — 5.0 inches (7:18 PM 1/25)
Lusby — 4.0 inches (4:06 PM 1/25)
Carroll County
Winfield N — 11.5 inches (9:00 PM 1/25)
Watersville 1 N — 9.5 inches (9:00 PM 1/25)
Westminster 1 NNE — 9.0 inches (7:16 PM 1/25)
Gamber 1 WNW — 8.2 inches (10:29 PM 1/25)
Westminster SE — 8.0 inches (8:11 PM 1/25)
Millers 4 NE — 7.9 inches (6:00 PM 1/25)
Eldersburg 1 ESE — 7.5 inches (2:40 PM 1/25)
Uniontown 3 N — 6.6 inches (3:22 PM 1/25)
Cecil County
Pleasant Hill 2 SE — 7.5 inches (7:30 PM 1/25)
Fair Hill 1 SW — 7.5 inches (11:59 PM 1/25)
Woodlawn 2 ENE — 7.2 inches (5:25 PM 1/25)
Rock Springs 1 ESE — 6.5 inches (6:00 PM 1/25)
Charles County
Dentsville 1 SW — 5.0 inches (4:30 PM 1/25)
Frederick County (MD)
Bloomfield 2 WSW — 10.2 inches (5:00 PM 1/25)
New Market N — 9.5 inches (7:56 PM 1/25)
Smithsburg 3 SE — 8.5 inches (6:42 PM 1/25)
Adamstown 1 ESE — 8.3 inches (6:30 PM 1/25)
Ballenger Creek W — 8.0 inches (2:30 PM 1/25)
Point of Rocks 1 NE — 8.0 inches (9:30 PM 1/25)
Mount Airy 1 SW — 7.9 inches (7:30 PM 1/25)
Thurmont 1 NE — 7.0 inches (4:40 PM 1/25)
New Market 2 NW — 7.0 inches (7:00 PM 1/25)
Myersville 3 ESE — 7.0 inches (5:02 PM 1/25)
Garrett County
Grantsville 5 W — 12.3 inches (5:00 AM 1/26)
Accident 4 E — 10.7 inches (6:44 PM 1/25)
Deer Park 6 NE — 10.2 inches (11:00 PM 1/25)
Mount Savage 4 WNW — 9.0 inches (6:40 PM 1/25)
Harford County
Aberdeen Proving Gro — 10.1 inches (8:16 PM 1/25)
Forest Hill 2 SW — 10.1 inches (7:15 PM 1/25)
Abingdon 2 NW — 10.0 inches (4:25 PM 1/25)
Bel Air 2 NE — 9.8 inches (7:09 PM 1/25)
Chrome Hill 2 SE — 9.8 inches (8:20 PM 1/25)
Bynum 1 NNE — 9.2 inches (4:57 PM 1/25)
Jarrettsville — 9.0 inches (5:18 PM 1/25)
Bel Air 3 SSE — 9.0 inches (5:00 PM 1/25)
West Friendship 2 NW — 7.8 inches (7:05 PM 1/25)
Gaither 2 SSE — 7.4 inches (6:25 PM 1/25)
Scarboro 2 E — 7.0 inches (8:35 PM 1/25)
Howard County
Simpsonville — 11.3 inches (11:26 PM 1/25)
Simpsonville E — 11.3 inches (7:50 PM 1/25)
Clarksville 3 NE — 11.1 inches (8:37 PM 1/25)
Columbia — 10.6 inches (8:00 PM 1/25)
Gaither 2 SE — 9.8 inches (9:00 PM 1/25)
Simpsonville 1 SSE — 9.8 inches (10:00 PM 1/25)
Elkridge 2 W — 9.5 inches (7:45 PM 1/25)
Clarksville 2 N — 9.2 inches (9:00 PM 1/25)
Historic Ellicott Ci — 9.2 inches (9:02 PM 1/25)
Laurel 1 NNE — 9.1 inches (5:30 PM 1/25)
Dayton 1 NE — 9.0 inches (7:16 PM 1/25)
Laurel 3 NNE — 8.8 inches (8:39 PM 1/25)
Gaither 2 SSW — 8.0 inches (7:00 PM 1/25)
Elkridge 2 ESE — 7.6 inches (7:08 PM 1/25)
Ellicott City — 7.5 inches (7:48 PM 1/25)
Simpsonville 1 W — 7.1 inches (3:10 PM 1/25)
Columbia 1 ENE — 7.0 inches (5:00 PM 1/25)
Elkridge 2 WSW — 7.0 inches (3:05 PM 1/25)
Ilchester 1 W — 6.0 inches (9:43 PM 1/25)
Montgomery County
Clarksburg — 11.8 inches (8:36 PM 1/25)
Clarksburg 2 SE — 11.6 inches (8:11 PM 1/25)
Germantown — 9.2 inches (5:25 PM 1/25)
Somerset 1 ENE — 9.0 inches (7:00 PM 1/25)
Rockville 1 SSE — 8.8 inches (9:00 PM 1/25)
Laytonsville 2 WNW — 8.8 inches (8:15 PM 1/25)
White Oak 2 W — 8.5 inches (3:00 PM 1/25)
Germantown 1 SE — 8.5 inches (11:27 PM 1/25)
Gaithersburg 2 E — 8.5 inches (6:30 PM 1/25)
Brookeville 2 NW — 8.1 inches (8:20 PM 1/25)
Laytonsville — 8.0 inches (3:51 PM 1/25)
Damascus 3 SSW — 8.0 inches (5:51 PM 1/25)
Rockville — 7.9 inches (8:13 PM 1/25)
Wheaton 1 NW — 7.9 inches (8:00 PM 1/25)
Olney 1 S — 7.5 inches (8:30 PM 1/25)
Gaithersburg 1 SW — 7.4 inches (8:29 PM 1/25)
Bethesda 1 NNW — 7.0 inches (8:29 PM 1/25)
Poolesville NE — 7.0 inches (5:06 PM 1/25)
Damascus 1 SE — 7.0 inches (2:30 PM 1/25)
Norbeck 1 ESE — 7.0 inches (6:30 PM 1/25)
Boyds 1 SE — 6.8 inches (6:15 PM 1/25)
Potomac 2 NW — 6.7 inches (4:08 PM 1/25)
Garrett Park 1 WSW — 6.6 inches (9:12 PM 1/25)
Silver Spring — 6.5 inches (6:17 PM 1/25)
Colesville 2 WNW — 6.3 inches (4:10 PM 1/25)
Colesville — 5.5 inches (3:28 PM 1/25)
Prince Georges County
Brentwood 1 SSW — 9.0 inches (5:03 PM 1/25)
Marlton 1 WSW — 7.0 inches (8:30 PM 1/25)
Forestville — 7.0 inches (4:07 PM 1/25)
Bowie 2 SSE — 7.0 inches (10:33 PM 1/25)
Laurel 2 SSW — 6.6 inches (3:45 PM 1/25)
College Park 1 S — 6.6 inches (7:00 PM 1/25)
St. Marys County
Hollywood WNW — 6.0 inches (2:48 PM 1/25)
California — 4.0 inches (4:06 PM 1/25)
Ridge 1 E — 3.2 inches (5:00 PM 1/25)
Washington County
Sabillasville 2 NNW — 9.3 inches (7:04 PM 1/25)
Boonsboro 3 NNE — 9.1 inches (7:00 PM 1/25)
Boonsboro 1 SSE — 8.5 inches (6:30 PM 1/25)
Funkstown 2 WSW — 8.0 inches (4:30 PM 1/25)
Hancock 1 ESE — 7.8 inches (7:30 PM 1/25)
VIRGINIA
Albemarle County
Earlysville 3 NW — 6.5 inches (9:00 PM 1/25)
Charlottesville 1 WS — 6.0 inches (3:21 PM 1/25)
Charlottesville 4 SW — 5.3 inches (3:17 PM 1/25)
Boyd Tavern 1 S — 5.2 inches (4:30 PM 1/25)
Overton 3 NW — 5.0 inches (5:25 PM 1/25)
Woodridge 3 W — 3.5 inches (3:00 PM 1/25)
Arlington County
Falls Church 1 E — 8.5 inches (6:45 PM 1/25)
Ballston — 7.5 inches (4:46 PM 1/25)
Reagan National Apt — 6.9 inches (12:00 AM 1/26)
Baileys Crossroads 1 — 6.8 inches (8:20 PM 1/25)
City of Alexandria
Alexandria 1 W — 7.0 inches (2:30 PM 1/25)
City of Charlottesville
Newcomb Hall 1 SW — 5.3 inches (5:51 PM 1/25)
City of Waynesboro
Waynesboro 1 S — 4.5 inches (3:49 PM 1/25)
Waynesboro 2 N — 4.0 inches (3:19 PM 1/25)
Clarke County
Berryville 1 NNW — 9.8 inches (6:25 PM 1/25)
Culpeper County
Cardova 2 SSE — 6.2 inches (5:30 PM 1/25)
Culpeper 1 W — 5.0 inches (4:45 PM 1/25)
Fairfax County
Rose Hill ENE — 8.5 inches (6:00 PM 1/25)
Tantallon 2 W — 8.5 inches (5:01 PM 1/25)
Herndon 1 NNE — 8.2 inches (7:00 PM 1/25)
Chantilly 1 SE — 8.0 inches (5:25 PM 1/25)
Vienna — 8.0 inches (5:15 PM 1/25)
West Springfield 2 W — 7.5 inches (4:40 PM 1/25)
Woolsey 4 ENE — 7.3 inches (7:38 PM 1/25)
Sterling Park 2 ENE — 7.0 inches (8:57 PM 1/25)
Herndon 2 ENE — 7.0 inches (12:25 AM 1/26)
The I395 And I495 1 — 6.6 inches (2:25 PM 1/25)
Chantilly 2 ESE — 6.6 inches (6:00 PM 1/25)
Centreville W — 6.5 inches (8:55 PM 1/25)
McLean — 6.0 inches (3:00 PM 1/25)
Burke 2 N — 5.9 inches (2:50 PM 1/25)
Fairfax Station 1 SE — 5.5 inches (8:20 PM 1/25)
Fauquier County
Warrenton — 6.2 inches (9:40 PM 1/25)
Frederick County (VA)
Cedar Grove 2 ENE — 11.8 inches (9:03 PM 1/25)
Hayfield 1 N — 8.5 inches (3:52 PM 1/25)
Greene County
Ruckersville 1 WNW — 5.1 inches (6:38 PM 1/25)
Loudoun County
Ashburn 1 W — 9.8 inches (7:00 PM 1/25)
Leesburg 1 ESE — 9.5 inches (7:00 PM 1/25)
Leesburg — 9.1 inches (5:23 PM 1/25)
Bloomery 3 ESE — 9.0 inches (6:30 PM 1/25)
Leesburg 1 E — 9.0 inches (9:00 PM 1/25)
Dulles International — 7.8 inches (12:00 AM 1/26)
Leesburg 2 NNE — 7.0 inches (7:49 PM 1/25)
Leesburg 2 E — 6.9 inches (2:48 PM 1/25)
Lucketts 2 WSW — 5.5 inches (5:10 PM 1/25)
Page County
Stanley 2 WSW — 6.8 inches (7:42 PM 1/25)
Prince William County
Manassas Park 1 NNW — 9.0 inches (7:30 PM 1/25)
Dumfries 1 ENE — 8.0 inches (4:03 PM 1/25)
Woodbridge — 7.5 inches (8:35 PM 1/25)
Manassas Park 1 W — 7.3 inches (9:07 PM 1/25)
Bull Run 2 NE — 7.0 inches (5:58 PM 1/25)
Woolsey 1 SW — 6.6 inches (6:35 PM 1/25)
Montclair 2 WNW — 6.2 inches (6:37 PM 1/25)
Haymarket — 5.8 inches (3:59 PM 1/25)
Independent Hill 2 E — 4.9 inches (5:57 PM 1/25)
Rockingham County
Broadway — 7.5 inches (6:00 PM 1/25)
Bridgewater 1 N — 7.5 inches (6:42 PM 1/25)
Harrisonburg — 7.0 inches (6:40 PM 1/25)
Dale Enterprise 1 ES — 6.0 inches (3:00 PM 1/25)
Linville 4 ENE — 5.8 inches (3:45 PM 1/25)
Shenandoah County
Mount Clifton 3 N — 8.0 inches (6:23 PM 1/25)
Toms Brook 3 SSE — 7.0 inches (4:45 PM 1/25)
Edinburg 2 E — 5.5 inches (6:42 PM 1/25)
Spotsylvania County
White Oak 4 SSW — 4.5 inches (5:21 PM 1/25)
Spotsylvania Courtho — 4.3 inches (7:59 PM 1/25)
Stafford County
Glendie 1 N — 8.9 inches (8:30 PM 1/25)
Holly Corner 2 E — 8.9 inches (7:33 PM 1/25)
Ramoth 1 WSW — 4.8 inches (9:20 PM 1/25)
Warren County
Karo 1 WSW — 7.5 inches (6:30 PM 1/25)
WEST VIRGINIA
Berkeley County
Martinsburg 6 E — 9.4 inches (8:55 PM 1/25)
Shepherdstown 4 NNW — 7.0 inches (4:35 PM 1/25)
Falling Waters 2 NW — 5.8 inches (7:47 PM 1/25)
Hampshire County
Romney SW — 7.0 inches (6:00 PM 1/25)
Hardy County
Rig NW — 7.1 inches (8:00 PM 1/25)
Pendleton County
Franklin 1 N — 6.0 inches (7:00 PM 1/25)
STORM TOTAL ICE FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
MARYLAND
Anne Arundel County
Crofton 1 SSE — 0.06 inches (9:47 PM 1/25)
Riva ESE — 0.01 inches (4:15 PM 1/25)
Baltimore County
Edgemere SE — 0.10 inches (7:20 PM 1/25)
Upper Falls 2 SW — T inches (9:00 PM 1/25)
Calvert County
Lusby — 0.15 inches (7:34 PM 1/25)
Chesapeake Beach 3 S — 0.10 inches (7:18 PM 1/25)
Huntingtown — 0.06 inches (7:37 PM 1/25)
Chesapeake Beach — 0.06 inches (7:38 PM 1/25)
Prince Frederick — 0.01 inches (5:52 PM 1/25)
Carroll County
Winfield N — 0.05 inches (9:00 PM 1/25)
Charles County
Faulkner — 0.06 inches (7:39 PM 1/25)
Howard County
Elkridge 2 W — T inches (7:45 PM 1/25)
Montgomery County
Olney 1 S — T inches (8:30 PM 1/25)
Prince Georges County
Bowie 2 SSE — 0.13 inches (10:33 PM 1/25)
St. Marys County
California 3 W — 0.11 inches (8:58 PM 1/25)
California — 0.01 inches (5:55 PM 1/25)
VIRGINIA
Arlington County
Baileys Crossroads 1 — 0.06 inches (8:20 PM 1/25)
Loudoun County
Bloomery 3 ESE — 0.10 inches (6:30 PM 1/25)
Prince William County
Woolsey 1 SW — T inches (6:35 PM 1/25)
Spotsylvania County
White Oak 4 SSW — 0.13 inches (8:18 PM 1/25)
Stafford County
Ramoth 1 WSW — 0.20 inches (9:20 PM 1/25)
The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Weather Team and the National Weather Service.