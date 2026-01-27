LIVE UPDATES: Dangerous cold, icy streets freeze DC after snowstorm

Dangerous cold and hazardous ice is taking hold across the Washington, D.C. region on Tuesday as the area digs out from a powerful winter storm that brought snow, sleet, flight cancellations and school closures.

FIND THE LATEST DC WINTER STORM FORECAST HERE

Stay connected with FOX LOCAL. For 24/7 winter storm coverage— Download Now .

LIVE STORM UPDATES

7:35 a.m.: Dangerous wind chills - BUNDLE UP!

7 a.m.: Trouble on the roadways as bitter cold and ice make cleanup difficult

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Trouble on the roadways as bitter cold and ice make cleanup difficult on Tuesday

6:45 a.m.: Metro updates for Tuesday

6:25 a.m.: Cold Weather Advisory remains in effect

COLD WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT

WHAT: For the first Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills as low as 5 to 8 below zero. For the second Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills as low as 3 to 8 below zero expected.

WHERE: Portions of DC, central, northeast, northern, and southern Maryland, and central and northern Virginia.

WHEN: For the first Cold Weather Advisory, until 11 AM EST Tuesday. For the second Cold Weather Advisory, from 7 PM Tuesday to 11 AM EST Wednesday.

IMPACTS: The cold wind chills as low as 8 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin is exposed to these temperatures. Wind chill values can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Additional Cold Weather Headlines are expected at times through the end of the week as the region remains in an Arctic Airmass.

5:45 a.m.: Brutal cold with below 0 wind chills

5 a.m.: Communities are still digging out after the snowstorm

Snow‑covered streets stretch across the D.C. region as the area continues digging out from the weekend snowstorm.

Stay ahead of the snow with FOX 5’s expert meteorologists, streaming LIVE on FOX LOCAL. We’re streaming nonstop coverage with the newest forecasts, snow potential, and preparation tips—before the storm and all weekend long. Download FOX LOCAL for 24/7 weather coverage on your smart TV and mobile devices