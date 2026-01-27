Expand / Collapse search

LIVE UPDATES: Dangerous cold, icy streets freeze DC after snowstorm

By , , and
Updated  January 27, 2026 7:35am EST
DC weather: Bitter cold temperatures continue across DMV

Bitter cold temperatures continue Tuesday as bitter cold temperatures settle into the Washington, D.C. region.

WASHINGTON - Dangerous cold and hazardous ice is taking hold across the Washington, D.C. region on Tuesday as the area digs out from a powerful winter storm that brought snow, sleet, flight cancellations and school closures.

FIND THE LATEST DC WINTER STORM FORECAST HERE

LIVE STORM UPDATES

7:35 a.m.: Dangerous wind chills - BUNDLE UP!

7 a.m.: Trouble on the roadways as bitter cold and ice make cleanup difficult

Image 1 of 4

Trouble on the roadways as bitter cold and ice make cleanup difficult on Tuesday

6:45 a.m.: Metro updates for Tuesday

6:25 a.m.: Cold Weather Advisory remains in effect 

DC weather: Cold Weather Advisory remains in effect

A Cold Weather Advisory remains in effect for portions of Washington, D.C., central, northeast, northern, and southern Maryland, and central and northern Virginia.

COLD WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT 

WHAT: For the first Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills as low as 5 to 8 below zero. For the second Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills as low as 3 to 8 below zero expected.

WHERE: Portions of DC, central, northeast, northern, and southern Maryland, and central and northern Virginia.

WHEN: For the first Cold Weather Advisory, until 11 AM EST Tuesday. For the second Cold Weather Advisory, from 7 PM Tuesday  to 11 AM EST Wednesday.

IMPACTS: The cold wind chills as low as 8 below zero could result  in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin is exposed to these temperatures. Wind chill values can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Additional Cold Weather Headlines are expected at times through the end of the week as the region remains in an Arctic Airmass.

5:45 a.m.: Brutal cold with below 0 wind chills

5 a.m.: Communities are still digging out after the snowstorm

Snow‑covered streets stretch across the D.C. region as the area continues digging out from the weekend snowstorm.

Road Conditions Tuesday: Drivers urged to use caution as cleanup continues

Road crews are across the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia regions are continuing their cleanup efforts on Tuesday.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Weather Team and the National Weather Service.

