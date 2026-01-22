Maryland hairstylist sentenced to 5 years, 6 months suspended for dragging client in viral video

A Maryland hairdresser who was charged with assault after dragging a 15-year-old client by the hair in a viral video has been sentenced to five years, suspended all but 6 months to be served on home detention.

19-year-old Jayla A. Cunningham was convicted of second-degree assault in November over a dispute in March where she physically assaulted a teenage client at her salon.

The backstory:

A video Cunningham originally posted herself showed her dragging a teenage girl by her hair.

Cunningham claims the 15-year-old was trying to leave without paying for the $150 service that included a weave. You can see her grab the girl and drag her by her hoodie before cutting the weave out of the teen’s hair with scissors.

"She ran. Forget trash, she ran without paying me," Cunningham told FOX 5 DC in March. "I dragged her by her hood back into the salon until I could get paid or, you know, until the police come or until, you know, she let me take out the service, because it's like she literally ran outside, like she was about to be gone. I feel like if I didn't do that, she would have been gone and I would have just never been paid."