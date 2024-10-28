2 deadly shootings rock Southeast DC neighborhood

Police are searching for the suspect in yet another homicide in Southeast D.C. It was the second in less than 24 hours.

The violence erupted near the Congress Heights metro station two blocks from the entertainment and sports area that’s home to the Washington Mystics.

"Crime. It's literally just that crime that's ruining the entire experience in Southeast," resident Erika White told FOX 5.

Saturday afternoon's shooting involved a BMW that crashed into a fence at 13th Street and Alabama Ave. Police say one man from the car was shot and killed.

Bullet holes riddled the driver’s side window of the car and bullet shell casings were on the ground next to the car and down the street.

"I feel like this is really sad. I've lived here in this neighborhood for like seven years and we just want to be able to walk and have events and have a good time and this is right down the street from my house," White said. "You've interviewed me before for another crime that happened years ago and honestly, I'm trying to leave the area. It's not getting any better."

Friday afternoon there was yet another deadly shooting in the District in the 2800 block of Langston Place, Southeast – just over a mile from Saturday's crime scene.

Police tell FOX 5 a man and a 16-year-old boy were shot. That teen was killed and has been identified as Darren Johnson.

"People are dying left and right, as you see behind us. People are dying – more young people each and every day," Quincy Williams said. "I just ask everybody in D.C. to just put down the guns. Stop the violence."

FOX 5 met Williams and Aundrea Perry at the scene of Saturday's shooting in Southeast.

"It gets really frustrating because almost every family from this area, from the South who has migrated to this area has been affected by the violence of guns," Perry said.

Police released images of a silver sedan on Saturday evening that they say the shots were fired from along Alabama Ave. that ended up with the driver of the BMW dead on the street.

At this time, the suspects in both murders in Southeast are still on the run.