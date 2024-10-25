A 16-year-old boy was killed, and another man injured in a Friday shooting that has left D.C. police scrambling for answers.

Cops were canvassing the 2700 block of Langston Place SE around 4:30 p.m. when a man suffering from gunshot wounds approached them, according to Assistant Chief LaShay Makal.

While officers rendered aid, they heard gunfire nearby and raced to the 2800 block, where they found the teenage victim.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital, but the teen could not be saved.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Teen shot dead, man injured in DC shooting rampage

Authorities are now searching for a Black male suspect in all-black clothing with white writing on the back, last seen fleeing on foot from the scene.

"This is still in the early stages of the investigation, and we need the community’s help," Makal said.

Police urge anyone with information to come forward as they work to track down the shooter.