1 man found dead following a shooting in Southeast DC: police

D.C. police are on the scene of a shooting that left one man dead in Southeast.

According to police, a man was found unconscious and not breathing after a shooting at the intersection of 13th Street Southeast and Alabama Avenue in D.C. The shooting took place relatively close to Congress Heights Metro Station.

Police have not ruled this a homicide just yet.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Congress Heights Metro shooting

No word on the number of suspects involved in this shooting. This area remains an active scene.

