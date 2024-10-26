1 man found dead following a shooting in Southeast DC: police
WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. police are on the scene of a shooting that left one man dead in Southeast.
According to police, a man was found unconscious and not breathing after a shooting at the intersection of 13th Street Southeast and Alabama Avenue in D.C. The shooting took place relatively close to Congress Heights Metro Station.
Police have not ruled this a homicide just yet.
No word on the number of suspects involved in this shooting. This area remains an active scene.
