1 man found dead following a shooting in Southeast DC: police

By
Updated  October 26, 2024 5:15pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. police are on the scene of a shooting that left one man dead in Southeast. 

According to police, a man was found unconscious and not breathing after a shooting at the intersection of 13th Street Southeast and Alabama Avenue in D.C. The shooting took place relatively close to Congress Heights Metro Station. 

Police have not ruled this a homicide just yet. 

No word on the number of suspects involved in this shooting. This area remains an active scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for more information and updates.