2 children struck, killed by vehicle near Riverdale Elementary School in Prince George's Co.: police

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:41AM
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. - Authorities say two children were struck and killed by a vehicle Monday morning while walking to school in Prince George's County.

The crash was reported around 8 a.m. at Riverdale Road and Taylor Road near Riverdale Elementary School.

Riverdale Park Police said two fatalities had been confirmed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

