18-year-old convicted in murder, drug robbery of Charles County high school student, officials say

Authorities say an 18-year-old has been convicted in the murder and drug related robbery of a Charles County high school student who was shot and killed in his driveway.

Officials say Darryl Edward Freeman was convicted Thursday of the first-degree felony murder and armed robbery of Bradley Brown.

Darryl Edward Freeman

Investigators say Freeman planned to rob Brown and reached out to him under the guise of purchasing THC vape cartridges. They say Freeman and two other teens went to Brown’s Bryans Road residence on February 18, 2020. during the robbery of the cartridges that were valued at around $850, Brown was shot and killed.

Police say 19-year-old Mikayle Tahed Qawwee and 16-year-old Keshawn Belasco were also arrested and face charges in connection with Brown’s killing.

Bradley Alan Brown

Brown was the son of a Prince George's County Police Sergeant assigned to the homicide unit.

Cell phone messages and social media accounts were analyzed during the course of the investigation, officials say.

A sentencing date has been set for August 31 at 1 p.m.