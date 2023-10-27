17,000 fentanyl pills seized in Fairfax County drug bust

Fairfax County police seized 17,000 fentanyl pills in a drug bust.

The Organized Crime and Narcotics detectives seized 17,000 fentanyl pills and continue to investigate this incident. Police say multiple suspects will be facing charges related to narcotics and distributing a weapon of terrorism.

This news comes just weeks after thousands in cash, piles of fentanyl and opiate pills, and several handguns were seized by Fairfax County detectives over the end of the summer, officials say.

