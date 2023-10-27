Arlington police increasing traffic enforcement for 'Street Smart' road safety campaign

Arlington police are conducting high visibility traffic enforcement among parts of the city in hopes of promoting road and pedestrian safety.

The efforts are part of an ongoing campaign known as "Street Smart," which includes multiple agencies.

The campaign is run by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments and aims to raise awareness about pedestrian and bicycle safety by educating drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists on the safe use of roadways in D.C., suburban Maryland, and northern Virginia.

This week, Arlington County officers were spotted monitoring traffic enforcement on the 2400 block of Glebe Road in Arlington. According to a department spokesperson, activation locations are areas of concern shared by community members for speeding and pedestrian safety.

Allyson Manners lives and works in Arlington and said speeding has been an issue she has witnessed.

"I see a lot of speeding, a lot of running red lights home and not stopping for pedestrians in the crosswalk," Manners said Friday. "It’s definitely … I wouldn’t say dangerous, but you have to be on high alert."

Manners, a parent, said she wants community members to take pedestrian safety seriously.

"The [school] buses come through. We’re just outside of the walking distance for the school, so the buses are here," she said. "I have had to report people a couple of times for running through when the bus is stopped, the lights are flashing. We have drivers who don’t stop. Overall, it is an issue, unfortunately."

Alex Lopez, owner of Sabores on Columbia Pike, said construction outside his restaurant has added to the road issues because traffic doesn’t flow as easily right now.

"I guess they [drivers] get frustrated with the traffic, and they just take off. They see a spot where they can go, and take off," Lopez said. "We have seen accidents, especially in this area and this gap. Many, ar least once a week we see one."

The Street Smart campaign lasts from Oct. 25 through Nov. 19.