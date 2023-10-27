Stafford driver attempts "Dukes of Hazard" Aquia Harbor gate jump

A Stafford resident has been charged with enhanced DUI after a failed "Dukes of Hazzard" jump attempt of the gated community Aquia Harbour.

Police responded to the front gate of Aquia Harbour for the report of an auto accident with possible injury. According to police, the driver was not a Harbour resident and had taken a wrong turn leaving the bar.

Police say the driver admitted to having several drinks prior to leaving the local watering hole and heading for what they thought was home.

The driver has been charged with enhanced DUI due to a blood alcohol content of 0.22. He was held until sober at the local Rappahannock Regional Jail bed and breakfast.

