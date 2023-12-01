17-year-old shot in same block as KIPP DC in Northeast

The Metropolitan Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in the same block where KIPP DC College Prep High School is located.

Police are in the area of the 1400 block of Brentwood Parkway, Northeast in response to a shooting. The suspect is described as a male with a bush hairstyle, 120 to 130lbs, 5"6' to 5"7' driving a white Hyundai Elantra and armed with a handgun. Police say 14 shell casings were recovered from the scene.

According to police, a juvenile male who is approximately 17-years-old was located conscious and breathing. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police believe this shooting was targeted.

Read the entire message below that was sent to KIPP DC parents and staff.

KIPP DC Families,

We want to bring to your attention an incident that occurred this morning near KCP. Our school is currently in secure status after receiving a report of a student who sustained a non-life threatening injury in a shooting off campus.The Metropolitan Police Department and emergency medical care are on site, and the student is currently stable. Access to campus is currently limited given police activity.

Students must remain indoors and on campus until the secure status is lifted. Students who are normally dismissed early will remain on campus until the secure status is lifted by MPD.

The safety and well-being of our students are our top priorities, and we are cooperating fully with the authorities. We understand that incidents like these can be concerning. We know that such incidents can cause stress and anxiety. If your family would like to be put in touch with mental health team members, please reach out to your child’s principal.

We will continue to keep you informed as we receive more updates from the authorities. If you have any immediate concerns or questions, please do not hesitate to reply to this email.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this challenging time.

Best,

KIPP DC Operations Team

This is an active investigation. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.