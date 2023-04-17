15 residents displaced after apartment fire in Hyattsville

Eleven adults and four children are displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Hyattsville early Monday morning.

PG Fire says they responded to the fire in the 3500 block of Toledo Terrace around 2 a.m. Monday. Eleven adults and four children are displaced by the fire, but are uninjured.

The fire at the three-story Belcrest Plaza Apartments is out now, according to officials. Two firefighters were transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Residents told FOX 5 they did not hear fire alarms, but were woken up by other neighbors.

"We lost everything," said resident Anna Flores. "When we saw the flames, we just ran, we just got out without anything, without clothes."

Flores says the fire started with her neighbor's air conditioning unit.

"Everything started in our neighbor's apartment. He says he made a report two weeks ago with the manager," said Flores. "Nobody came to check and fix it."