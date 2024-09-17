12-year-old accused of serial car thefts in Montgomery County also reported missing 3 times

FOX 5 has learned new information about a 12-year-old boy accused of stealing multiple cars and scooters across Montgomery County. It turns out that he's apparently the same boy that D.C. police have reported missing several times over many months.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard met the boy's mother today at her home in Southeast Tuesday afternoon. She did not want to talk and asked for privacy. Her son was not with her at the time.

Their case is one that has left many people questioning how and why the young suspect just keeps slipping through the cracks.

At least three times in the past 15 months, the 12-year-old has been reported missing by his mother. Each time, D.C. police send out an alert, asking for information on his whereabouts with online fliers.

His most recent disappearance was just this weekend. Once again, MPD issued a call for help. FOX 5 is told that the boy was found again earlier Tuesday.

He's believed to be this same boy who has been frustrating police in Montgomery County and College Park in Maryland for months, stealing more than a half dozen cars — most of them luxury vehicles from dealerships — and as many as ten e-scooters from University of Maryland students just off campus.

Both UMD and Montgomery County Police have filed multiple petitions for children in need of supervision. It's a voluntary program through the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services. So far, it’s not in any way helping this boy.

Because he's not yet 13 and hasn't committed a crime of violence, he cannot be arrested by Maryland authorities, and because he lives in the District, Maryland Social Services are not provided.

FOX 5 is still trying to learn what kind of help or services this boy and his mother are getting, or what’s available to them in D.C.

Because of privacy concerns, city officials say they cannot speak specifically to the boy's case. FOX 5 is still waiting to hear back on what in can be done to help this boy and his mother.