12-year-old serial car thief caught again with stolen Tesla in College Park: police

The 12-year-old serial luxury car thief has reportedly struck again, this time stealing a Tesla and getting caught in College Park.

On Sunday night around 11:42 p.m., a University of Maryland police officer saw a male operating an e-scooter on the sidewalk. When the officer went to talk to him, he got off the scooter and attempted to hide. He was eventually found hiding behind some dumpsters in a loading dock.

An officer also found a black Tesla with its trunk open parked nearby.

Officers found the male was a 12-year-old boy – who did not own the e-scooter he was riding, or the black Tesla he had the key fob to. The Tesla was from a dealership in Montgomery County.

The 12-year-old was taken back to his parents and was not charged with a crime since he's under 13 years old.

FOX 5 DC obtained video of the 12-year-old walking away from an electrical supply company in Rockville last week, captured by an employee on his cell phone.

"Last Tuesday, this kid was sneaking into our warehouse, stole our car keys, and took our cargo van in just a couple of seconds, like in less than two minutes. The day before, he was walking around trying to open doors but couldn't get inside... but he came back the next day," said Juan Carlos Castillo

Castillo owns the business and the cargo van that was stolen last week. He says there were bags of fast food and stolen cell phones and tablets inside the van when police caught up with the 12-year-old in Silver Spring early Wednesday morning. As per the law, the boy was released into the custody of his parents.

"I'm frustrated because he could hurt somebody. He could crash into someone, and it's not the first time he's done this. He's stolen so many cars from dealers. I don’t know how he can drive a cargo van. It’s not easy, and he’s only 12 years old. Of course, I'm afraid he could kill someone. When the police called me saying they found the van, I thought, 'Oh my God, I hope nobody got hurt;" said Castillo.

Employees of the warehouse around the corner say the boy came inside their shop as well that day.

"The young man came in the front door. I was standing at the counter, and I asked, 'What can I do for you, sir?' And he said, ‘I just want to look around,’" said William Jones, an employee at Maurice Electrical Supply Co.

Montgomery County Police say the 12-year-old targeted more than half a dozen luxury car dealerships and other businesses over multiple days, starting August 16. Each time he's been caught, by law, he's been released to his parents, only to wander off and strike again.

"They really need to start locking these kids up for doing things like that because it’s just hurting the business. I’m glad Juan Carlos got his truck back though; that’s a good thing," said Jones

Maryland law states he can't be charged unless he commits a violent crime. Juvenile justice reform laws set to take effect later this year in Maryland will crack down on ten- to 12-year-olds who commit certain crimes, but we’re told these new laws wouldn't apply to a case like this.