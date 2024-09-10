How a 12-year-old has evaded arrest after string of car thefts in Montgomery County

Montgomery County Police have filed several orders in an attempt to stop a 12-year-old boy from continuing to steal cars. This same young suspect has been tied to as many as 17 crime scenes in Montgomery County and near the University of Maryland.

By law, police cannot arrest the boy because he’s not yet 13 and hasn’t committed a violent crime. Some say the available processes to get him help aren’t working.

The 12-year-old was caught in College Park Sunday night after stealing an e-scooter. It’s the tenth such incident since March.

"To avoid all of this, I usually take my scooter upstairs to my room, my apartment. That’s the safest place to keep it. Nobody’s going to steal your scooter up there," said one student from the University of Maryland.

UMD police say their young suspect is the same boy who’s been stealing luxury cars in Montgomery County. A Tesla, stolen from a dealership in Montgomery County, was found near where the boy was stopped in College Park, in possession of the stolen scooter.

"I think that’s crazy. All of my friends’ scooters got stolen, and we thought it was someone selling the scooters online for more money, but I can’t believe a 12-year-old boy is stealing these scooters. That’s insane," said another student.

E-scooters are everywhere in College Park, and this latest news has surprised everyone. Noah, a junior from Ellicott City, was shocked by the information.

"I know someone who had their scooter taken, one of my friends, but that’s the only time I’ve heard about it. Apparently, a 12-year-old is stealing the scooters— as many as ten on and off campus since March. Wow, that’s crazy. I’ll make sure to keep locking my scooter then," said Noah to FOX 5 DC.

Maryland state law allows authorities to send suspected serial car and e-scooter thieves to the care of the Department of Juvenile Services by filing a Child In Need of Supervision petition. Montgomery County Police confirm they’ve filed multiple CINS petitions for this young suspect, but so far, nothing has come of it. Delegate Sandy Bartlett, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, commented on the situation.

"Our goal is not to detain children for non-violent crimes. That is always the goal. Do we want children stealing cars or breaking into places and stealing cars? No, of course not," said Bartlett.

"When young people are involved in delinquent behavior, we believe there should be appropriate consequences," said a spokesperson for the Department of Juvenile Services in a statement to FOX 5 DC.

Maryland prosecutors explain that the CINS process is not mandatory but voluntary on the part of the family. This case is further complicated by the fact that the boy apparently lives in D.C., raising jurisdictional questions.