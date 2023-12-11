10 teens charged in more than 15 carjackings in DC

Ten teenagers were charged Monday with conspiracies to commit carjackings within D.C.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced two indictments targeting carjacking rings allegedly linked to more than 15 armed carjackings, according to officials.

United States District Court is charging three teenagers linked to 13 carjackings, and an indictment in D.C. Superior Court is charging seven teenagers with three armed carjackings.

"While these are separate conspiracies, our thorough investigation has found some overlap between these two alleged carjacking rings," said District of Columbia Matt Graves.

Five of the seven defendants who were under 18 years old at the time of the reported crimes are being charged as adults, officials said.

