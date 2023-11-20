Armed suspects ran into vehicle, carjacked victims when they pulled over to check damage, DC police say

D.C. police are investigating a weekend carjacking in Northwest.

According to a police report, four armed suspects stole a car that had three people inside Saturday night.

The victims told police that around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 18, a gray Lexus RX350 with a temporary Virginia tag bumped into the back of their car on Foxhall Road, NW.

The victims then pulled onto Whitehaven Parkway NW to check the damage.

That’s when four suspects, all brandishing handguns, jumped out of the Lexus and demanded that the three victims get out of the white BMW they were in.

The suspects then got into the car — which had the victims' belongings inside including their phones, wallets and jewelry — and fled with both vehicles on Whitehaven Parkway, NW.

The three stolen cell phones were recovered within the 4700 block of Whitehaven Parkway, NW and the stolen vehicle was recovered in the rear of 5100 Southern Avenue, SE.

Anyone with additional information on this case should contact MPD.