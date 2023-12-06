VIDEO: 2 suspects attempt armed carjacking, assault victim at gunpoint in Silver Spring: police

Police continue to search for two suspects who attempted an armed carjacking caught on camera in Silver Spring.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Silver Spring attempted carjacking

According to police, an armed carjacking took place at a residence in the 13600 block of Middlevale Lane on December 1 around 4:20 a.m. Police say an adult male victim was at his residence when he heard noise outside and observed an unknown male near his family’s car. The adult male approached the vehicle and immediately confronted the suspect who was sitting in the driver’s seat of the family’s car.

The suspect got out of the victim’s car and attempted to enter a red SUV. A second suspect displayed a handgun, hit the victim with the handgun, and then demanded personal property and the keys to the car. An additional adult male from inside the residence helped the victim and the suspects drove away from the scene in the red SUV, towards Layhill Road.



According to police, the suspects in the red SUV were also observed stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the 13900 block of Alderton Road around 3:30 a.m. At approximately 12:22 a.m., the suspects were again seen in the 13900 block of Alderton Road in an unknown black sedan.



The suspects are described as two White or Hispanic males in their twenties. The first suspect is approximately 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs 180-200 pounds. He was wearing a black winter coat, camouflage green hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, a black ski mask and white sneakers with red and black soles. The second suspect is approximately 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs 160-170 pounds. He was wearing a blue winter coat, a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, a black ski mask, white and blue sneakers and was carrying a black handgun.



Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Montgomery County Police.