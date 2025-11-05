When does Abigail Spanberger take office as Virginia's first female governor?

The Brief Voters in Virginia made history by electing Abigail Spanberger as the state’s next governor. The Democrat’s inauguration will follow the timeline outlined in Virginia’s state constitution. Her victory marks the start of a new political chapter in Richmond after a record-turnout election.



After a decisive victory in November's election, Abigail Spanberger is preparing to move into Virginia’s Executive Mansion — but the official transfer of power won’t happen right away.

Like all governors before her, Spanberger’s start date is determined not by tradition but by a fixed rule written directly into the Virginia Constitution.

What we know:

Spanberger, a former congresswoman for Virginia's 7th congressional district, defeated Republican Winsome Earle-Sears to become Virginia’s first female governor, part of a Democratic sweep across statewide offices this year.

According to Article V, Section 1 of the state constitution, each governor begins their four-year term on "the Saturday after the second Wednesday in January" following the election.

NORFOLK, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 01: Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate, former Rep. Abigail Spanberger speaks during a campaign rally featuring former U.S. President Barack Obama at Chartway Arena on November 01, 2025 in Norfolk, Virginia. Span Expand

That means Spanberger will be inaugurated in mid-January 2026, nearly ten weeks after voters cast their ballots.

Abigail Spanberger's inauguration as Virginia's 75th governor on Saturday, January 17, 2026.

She will succeed Glenn Youngkin, whose single term ends the same day her administration begins.

The January inauguration gives incoming governors time to build their cabinets and coordinate with the General Assembly ahead of the new legislative session.

For Spanberger, that window will be critical as she prepares to implement campaign promises focused on education, affordability and public safety, while navigating a politically divided legislature.

Her swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place at the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, a tradition dating back to the early 1800s.

What's next:

Spanberger’s transition team will spend the coming weeks naming key staff and preparing for her first legislative session as governor.

Once sworn in, she’ll serve a single, four-year term — Virginia’s constitution prohibits governors from serving consecutive terms.

Why Virginia governors can’t serve consecutive terms

Virginia is the only U.S. state that prohibits governors from serving back-to-back terms.

Glenn Youngkin, governor-elect of Virginia, gives a thumbs-up after speaking during an election night event in Chantilly, Virginia, U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia's closely watched governor's Expand

The rule, written into the state’s 19th-century constitution, was designed to prevent the concentration of power and ensure frequent political turnover.

While former governors may run again after sitting out at least one full term, no Virginia leader has served consecutive terms since governor terms were established at four years in 1851.