Virginia Election Results: Democrats dominate statewide races

Democrats are celebrating a dominant victory in Virginia, sweeping the races for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general.

The party controlled the first major election since President Donald Trump returned to the White House.

Former Rep. Abigail Spanberger has been elected Virginia’s next governor, becoming the state’s first female chief executive.

Virginia Election Results

FULL 2025 Election Results: Virginia Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, House of Delegates and more

Early returns showed Democrats outperforming their margins from four years ago in fast-growing suburbs, rural communities, and areas with large military populations.

They secured their win by distancing themselves from the party's far-left policies and embracing what Spanberger called "pragmatism over partisanship" in her victory speech.

Spanberger’s victory kicked off a strong night for Democrats in Virginia and across the country, raising questions about Trump’s political strength less than a year into his second term.

2025 election for NYC mayor, NJ governor: Live updates

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 04: Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate, former Rep. Abigail Spanberger celebrates as she takes the stage during her election night rally at the Greater Richmond Convention Center on November 04, 2025 in Richmond Expand

Virginia Governor’s Race

Democrat Abigail Spanberger won Virginia’s governor’s race Tuesday, defeating Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears in a historic victory that makes her the first woman to lead the commonwealth — and gives Democrats momentum heading into the 2026 midterms.

"We sent a message to every corner of the commonwealth, a message to our neighbors and our fellow Americans across the country," Spanberger told her supporters Tuesday night in an address in Richmond.

"We sent a message to the whole word that in 2025, Virginia chose pragmatism over partisanship. We chose our commonwealth over chaos," she said.

READ MORE: Democrats sweep three major races in Virginia; pick up 13 seats in House of Delegates

Virginia Attorney General’s Race

Democrat Jay Jones won Virginia’s attorney general race, despite controversy over text messages that surfaced weeks before Election Day in which he referenced the killing of political opponents.

Jones later apologized for the remarks.

Jones defeated Republican incumbent Attorney General Jason Miyares. "At the end of the day, this election has never been about me or my opponent," Jones said at a campaign party on Tuesday. "It has always been about every single one of us and the future of Virginia."

Jones’ win, despite the controversy, could spell trouble for Republicans ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

READ MORE: Despite controversy during campaign, Jay Jones wins Virginia attorney general race

Virginia Lieutenant Governor’s Race

Democrat Ghazala Hashmi won Virginia’s lieutenant governor race Tuesday, defeating Republican John Reid.

Hashmi, a state senator representing a district south of Richmond, previously worked as a college professor in Virginia. She entered politics in 2019 by flipping a Republican-held Senate seat, then won a crowded Democratic primary for lieutenant governor in June.

She is the first Indian American and the first Muslim elected to statewide office in Virginia.

Across the country, Zohran Mamdani was elected mayor of New York on Tuesday, capping a rapid rise for the 34-year-old progressive state lawmaker. He pledged to overhaul city government, shift power to working-class communities, and push back against the Trump administration.

READ MORE: Democrat Ghazala Hashmi wins Virginia lieutenant governor’s race

Election Results Today

FULL Virginia Election Results Today