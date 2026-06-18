Janeese Lewis George wins DC mayor Democratic primary

The Brief Janeese Lewis George has won the Democratic primary for D.C. mayor, according to The Associated Press. Lewis George will advance to the Nov. 3 general election, where she will compete to replace Mayor Muriel Bowser, who is stepping down after more than a decade in office. In November, Lewis George is expected to be heavily favored in the overwhelmingly Democratic city.



Janeese Lewis George has won the Democratic primary for D.C. mayor, according to The Associated Press.

Lewis George will advance to the Nov. 3 general election, where she will compete to replace Mayor Muriel Bowser, who is stepping down after more than a decade in office.

The Associated Press reported that Lewis George defeated six other Democratic candidates to secure the nomination, and campaigned on affordability, education, child care and policing.

At-large Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie conceded the race Thursday after updated results showed Lewis George holding a decisive lead. He said he called her to offer congratulations and wish her success in the general election.

First self-described democratic socialist wins primary, advances to general

Dig deeper:

Lewis George, 38, is a D.C. Councilmember representing Ward 4. She has introduced legislation inspired by the Green New Deal aimed at developing mixed-income housing and phasing out lead pipes, according to FOX 5 D.C.

Lewis George is a self-described democratic socialist, and she is the first member of the Council to use that label since 1998, per the AP. If elected, she would become the city’s first mayor associated with democratic socialist politics.

Lewis George received endorsements from the Working Families Party and the Washington Teachers’ Union.

Her victory comes amid ongoing debate over federal involvement in District affairs. She has positioned herself as a defender of D.C.’s limited home rule and has criticized efforts to expand federal oversight of city governance, according to the Associated Press.

In an interview with FOX 5’s Tom Fitzgerald, she said she intends to pursue legal challenges to defend D.C. home rule and called for reforms within the Metropolitan Police Department.

In November, Lewis George is expected to be heavily favored in the overwhelmingly Democratic city.

On Wednesday, Robert White Jr. was also declared the winner of the Democratic primary for the District’s delegate seat in Congress.

Additionally, this year’s election was conducted under ranked-choice voting for the first time in the District.

What they're saying:

Speaking at a Thursday news conference following her primary win, Lewis George said she expects to work with the White House when possible, noting that "as every mayor has had to work with any President of the United States, no matter their party."

At the same time, she emphasized limits to that cooperation, saying she would not hesitate to oppose federal actions she believes harm District residents or weaken local authority.

"We are not going to be able to stand up for our autonomy and fight for D.C. statehood ultimately, by just complying in advance," Lewis George said. "I have also been very clear that I will work with anyone, including the president, for the best interest of D.C. residents."