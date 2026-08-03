Police are searching for a suspect they say attempted to enter multiple homes in Montgomery County while armed with a large knife.

The Brief Police are searching for suspect. The incident happened around 4:30 a.m.. Investigators describe the suspect as a Hispanic male.



The incident happened Friday, July 24 around 4:30 a.m. in the 13200 block of Guilford Run Lane in Fairland.

Suspect armed with large knife attempted to enter multiple homes in Montgomery County, police say (Montgomery County Police)

Investigators describe the suspect as a Hispanic male, approximately 16 to 20 years old, with dark hair and a goatee, wearing oversized athletic shorts and a light‑colored hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1‑866‑411‑8477 or submit a tip online.