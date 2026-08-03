16-year-old dies after shooting at car meetup in Prince William County

The Brief A 16-year-old boy died from his injuries after being shot in the upper body during a large car gathering this weekend. His death has been officially ruled a homicide. Police are urging anyone who attended the meetup, witnessed the shooting, or has video footage to contact them.



A homicide investigation is underway after a 16-year-old boy has died after being shot during a large car meetup in Woodbridge over the weekend.

What we know:

Prince William County Police confirmed that detectives were notified on Sunday that the teen succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. An autopsy completed on Monday officially ruled the manner of death a homicide.

Law enforcement is withholding the victim’s identity due to his age.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been made, and police have yet to release any descriptions of a possible suspect.

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The backstory:

The shooting took place early Saturday morning after an altercation broke out during a large car meetup on the 14100 block of Crossing Place. During the dispute, the 16-year-old was struck in the upper body.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

By the time officers arrived at the scene, the crowd had already dispersed. However, investigators were able to locate shell casings and other evidence confirming an altercation had taken place.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone who attended the car meetup, witnessed the shooting, or captured video footage of the incident to contact them immediately.