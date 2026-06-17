DC election results: Robert White Jr. wins Democratic primary for delegate to Congress

The Brief Robert White Jr. wins the Democratic primary for the District’s delegate seat in Congress. He defeated Brooke Pinto to succeed 18‑term Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton. The nonvoting delegate role gives the district’s residents a voice through floor speeches and bill introduction.



Robert White Jr. has won the Democratic primary for the District of Columbia’s delegate seat in Congress.

What we know:

He defeated challenger Brooke Pinto in the race to succeed 18‑term Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, who chose not to seek reelection.

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White, an at‑large member of the D.C. Council, is expected to win the seat in November in the heavily Democratic city.

If elected, he would become only the third delegate in the district’s history.

Norton faced mounting pressure to step aside from critics who argued she did not push back forcefully enough against the Trump administration, including its deployment of the National Guard to the city.

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"My election means we're going to keep our independence and we're going to get statehood. People know I'm not going to lay down. I'm going to fight," White told The Associated Press after his win was declared.

The D.C. delegate position is nonvoting, but it gives the district’s nearly 700,000 residents, who have no other representation in Congress, a voice through floor speeches and the ability to introduce legislation.