DC election: Kenyan McDuffie concedes mayoral primary to Janeese Lewis George

Kenyan McDuffie has conceded the Washington, D.C., Democratic primary for mayor to Janeese Lewis George, acknowledging updated results that show her maintaining a decisive lead.

In a statement Thursday morning, McDuffie said that while the final certification process continues, "it is clear that the voters have chosen a different path." He said he called Lewis George to congratulate her and wish her success as she prepares for the general election. McDuffie thanked voters, supporters and volunteers, saying the campaign may be over but "the work of building a safer, more affordable, more prosperous city continues."

DC Primary Election Results 2026: Live Results for Mayor, Delegate and Local Races

With nearly three‑quarters of the vote counted, Lewis George had 52.85% of the vote, while McDuffie had 36.45% as of Thursday.

In the Democratic primary for the District’s U.S. delegate seat, Brooke Pinto conceded to Robert White on Wednesday night after losing by a significant margin.

In the Democratic race for at‑large councilmember, Shadow Representative Oye Owolewa leads with nearly 34% of the vote. The contest appears headed for at least another round, with no candidate near the more than 50% threshold required to win outright.

In the special election among independent candidates, former councilmember Elissa Silverman leads with nearly 55%, ahead of Doni Crawford, who was appointed to the seat earlier this year.

This is a developing story. Stay with FO% 5 for the latest.