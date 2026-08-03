DC weather: Hot, humid Monday with scattered storms
WASHINGTON - Showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday as very humid conditions push temperatures into the upper 80s, with heat index values climbing into the 90s and potentially slowing the early afternoon commute.
Early Monday conditions will be in the mid‑70s before climbing back into the mid to upper 80s with scattered storms.
Winds will add to the humidity and while the actual high is near 87 degrees, heat index values are expected to reach the low to mid‑90s by late afternoon. Storm chances increase between 1 and 5 p.m.
Overnight lows stay in the upper 60s to low 70s, offering little relief. Tuesday brings a similar setup, with partly sunny skies early and rain chances possible in the afternoon as cloud cover increases.
Another round of showers is possible Wednesday, beginning a stretch of daily rain chances, high humidity and summer heat that continues through the weekend.
DC weather: Hot, humid Monday with scattered storms
Monday & Tuesday Commute Forecast
Monday morning
- Cloudy and warm near 73 degrees, with a 30% chance of showers or a thunderstorm.
Monday afternoon/night
- Partly sunny and near 86 degrees, with a 50% chance of showers or storms between 1 and 5 p.m.
Tuesday morning
- Partly sunny with temperatures climbing toward the mid‑80s.
Tuesday night
- Mostly cloudy, low near 70 degrees, with a 40% chance of showers or thunderstorms after 2 a.m.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Weather Team and the National Weather Service.