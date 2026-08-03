The Brief Showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday. Heat index values climb into the 90s. Storm chances increase between 1 and 5 p.m..



Showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday as very humid conditions push temperatures into the upper 80s, with heat index values climbing into the 90s and potentially slowing the early afternoon commute.

Early Monday conditions will be in the mid‑70s before climbing back into the mid to upper 80s with scattered storms.

Winds will add to the humidity and while the actual high is near 87 degrees, heat index values are expected to reach the low to mid‑90s by late afternoon. Storm chances increase between 1 and 5 p.m.

Overnight lows stay in the upper 60s to low 70s, offering little relief. Tuesday brings a similar setup, with partly sunny skies early and rain chances possible in the afternoon as cloud cover increases.

Another round of showers is possible Wednesday, beginning a stretch of daily rain chances, high humidity and summer heat that continues through the weekend.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ DC weather: Hot, humid Monday with scattered storms

Monday & Tuesday Commute Forecast

Monday morning

Cloudy and warm near 73 degrees, with a 30% chance of showers or a thunderstorm.

Monday afternoon/night

Partly sunny and near 86 degrees, with a 50% chance of showers or storms between 1 and 5 p.m.

Tuesday morning

Partly sunny with temperatures climbing toward the mid‑80s.

Tuesday night

Mostly cloudy, low near 70 degrees, with a 40% chance of showers or thunderstorms after 2 a.m.