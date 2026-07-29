Virginia's 2026 primary election voter guide: races, candidates and dates

The Brief Virginia voters head to the polls for the primary election on Tuesday, August 4. Normally held in June, the primary was moved to August for redistricting. It will determine nominees for the U.S. Senate, House and local offices ahead of the November 3 general election.



Virginia voters will head to the polls for the 2026 primary election on Tuesday, August 4.

Normally held in June, state election officials shifted this year's primary to August to accommodate redistricting schedules.

The primary will determine party nominees for the U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives and local offices ahead of the November 3 general election.

Voting rules and dates

By the numbers:

The following information is according to the Virginia Department of Elections:

Election Day: Tuesday, August 4, 2026. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early voting: Local registrar offices host early voting on select weekends. The last one is August 1.

Voter registration: The deadline to register online or by mail to receive a standard ballot was Friday, July 24. However, Virginia allows same-day registration at polling locations on Election Day via a provisional ballot.

Mail-in ballots: The deadline to request a mail-in ballot was July 24. Completed mail ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and received by noon on the Friday following the election.

Voter ID requirements: Virginia law requires a valid form of ID to vote in person. If you do not have an acceptable ID, you can sign an ID Confirmation Statement or cast a provisional ballot, then submit proof of ID to your local electoral board by noon on the Friday following the election.

Major primary races and candidate profiles

U.S. Senate (Republican Primary)

Three Republican candidates are competing on August 4 for the nomination to challenge three-term Democratic U.S. Senator Mark Warner in November.

Kim Farington : A businesswoman and former federal chief financial officer A businesswoman and former federal chief financial officer focusing on economic growth, federal spending accountability and government efficiency.

Bert Mizusawa : A retired U.S. Army Major General and former Pentagon official A retired U.S. Army Major General and former Pentagon official leaning heavily on his national security background, military readiness and foreign policy expertise.

David Williams : A businessman and veteran A businessman and veteran prioritizing border security, government transparency and conservative fiscal reform.

VA-01 (Democratic Primary)

Seven Democrats are running in the primary to challenge long-serving Republican incumbent Rob Wittman in a district covering parts of Northern Virginia, the Middle Peninsula and the Richmond suburbs.

VA-02 (Democratic Primary)

Coastal Virginia’s 2nd District is one of the premier swing districts in the country. Four Democratic contenders are competing to challenge Republican incumbent Jen Kiggans in November.

VA-07 (Republican Primary)

Central Virginia’s 7th District spans exurbs from Prince William County down through Fredericksburg. Three Republicans are vying for the nomination to challenge Democratic incumbent Eugene Vindman .

Philip Harding : A local candidate A local candidate prioritizing conservative fiscal policy, support for family farms and expanding rural broadband access.

Doug Ollivant : A national security analyst and former Army officer A national security analyst and former Army officer running on defense readiness, fiscal responsibility and border security.

Rick Smithers : A U.S. Army veteran and pastor A U.S. Army veteran and pastor focused on economic relief, energy independence and scaling back government regulation.

VA-08 (Democratic Primary)

A heavily Democratic Northern Virginia district encompassing Alexandria, Arlington and parts of Fairfax County, where the Democratic primary winner is heavily favored in November.