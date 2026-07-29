Virginia's 2026 primary election voter guide: races, candidates and dates
VIRGINIA - Virginia voters will head to the polls for the 2026 primary election on Tuesday, August 4.
Normally held in June, state election officials shifted this year's primary to August to accommodate redistricting schedules.
The primary will determine party nominees for the U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives and local offices ahead of the November 3 general election.
Voting rules and dates
By the numbers:
The following information is according to the Virginia Department of Elections:
- Election Day: Tuesday, August 4, 2026. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Early voting: Local registrar offices host early voting on select weekends. The last one is August 1.
- Voter registration: The deadline to register online or by mail to receive a standard ballot was Friday, July 24. However, Virginia allows same-day registration at polling locations on Election Day via a provisional ballot.
- Mail-in ballots: The deadline to request a mail-in ballot was July 24. Completed mail ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and received by noon on the Friday following the election.
- Voter ID requirements: Virginia law requires a valid form of ID to vote in person. If you do not have an acceptable ID, you can sign an ID Confirmation Statement or cast a provisional ballot, then submit proof of ID to your local electoral board by noon on the Friday following the election.
Major primary races and candidate profiles
U.S. Senate (Republican Primary)
Three Republican candidates are competing on August 4 for the nomination to challenge three-term Democratic U.S. Senator Mark Warner in November.
- Kim Farington: A businesswoman and former federal chief financial officer focusing on economic growth, federal spending accountability and government efficiency.
- Bert Mizusawa: A retired U.S. Army Major General and former Pentagon official leaning heavily on his national security background, military readiness and foreign policy expertise.
- David Williams: A businessman and veteran prioritizing border security, government transparency and conservative fiscal reform.
VA-01 (Democratic Primary)
Seven Democrats are running in the primary to challenge long-serving Republican incumbent Rob Wittman in a district covering parts of Northern Virginia, the Middle Peninsula and the Richmond suburbs.
- Elizabeth Beggs: A U.S. Army veteran and foster parent focusing on military family support, expanding social safety nets and accountable leadership.
- Salaam Bhatti: A public interest attorney and former advocate at the Virginia Poverty Law Center running on health care equity, poverty alleviation and campaign finance reform.
- Tim Cywinski: A Sierra Club environmental organizer emphasizing clean energy transition, rural development and labor protections.
- Jason Knapp: A retired U.S. Navy commander and fighter pilot advocating for lower living costs, environmental action and national defense modernization.
- Ericka Kopp: A health care attorney and caregiver for a disabled combat veteran running to improve health care access, protect reproductive rights and expand veteran services.
- Shannon Taylor: The longtime Henrico County Commonwealth's Attorney focusing on criminal justice reform, gun safety legislation and public safety initiatives.
- Melvin Tull: A business attorney and Army veteran targeting economic opportunity for working families, small business growth and housing affordability.
VA-02 (Democratic Primary)
Coastal Virginia’s 2nd District is one of the premier swing districts in the country. Four Democratic contenders are competing to challenge Republican incumbent Jen Kiggans in November.
- Elaine Luria: A retired Navy Commander who previously represented VA-02 from 2019 to 2023, running to reclaim the seat with a focus on national defense, coastal flooding protection and economic growth.
- Nila Devanath: A physician and Harvard-trained attorney prioritizing health care access, prescription drug affordability and middle-class economic relief.
- Patrick Mosolf: A former USAID official advocating for diplomatic engagement, sustainable economic policy and institutional oversight.
- Bill Fleming: Conservation director for the local Soil and Water Conservation District focusing on environmental protection, coastal preservation and agricultural support.
VA-07 (Republican Primary)
Central Virginia’s 7th District spans exurbs from Prince William County down through Fredericksburg. Three Republicans are vying for the nomination to challenge Democratic incumbent Eugene Vindman.
- Philip Harding: A local candidate prioritizing conservative fiscal policy, support for family farms and expanding rural broadband access.
- Doug Ollivant: A national security analyst and former Army officer running on defense readiness, fiscal responsibility and border security.
- Rick Smithers: A U.S. Army veteran and pastor focused on economic relief, energy independence and scaling back government regulation.
VA-08 (Democratic Primary)
A heavily Democratic Northern Virginia district encompassing Alexandria, Arlington and parts of Fairfax County, where the Democratic primary winner is heavily favored in November.
- Don Beyer (Incumbent): A four-term U.S. Representative and businessman focusing on economic stability, climate change legislation, tech regulation and protecting federal workers.
- Lorena Bruner: An advocate for women’s rights and military families running on Medicare for All, student loan forgiveness and campaign finance reform.
- Michael Duffin: A progressive challenger campaigning on federal workforce protections, middle-class economic relief, and housing affordability.
- Adam Dunigan: A combat veteran and former intelligence officer campaigning on government ethics reform, campaign finance changes, and affordable housing.
- Mo Seifeldein: A former Alexandria City Council member and attorney focusing on civil rights, affordable housing expansion and criminal justice reform.
The Source: Information from the Virginia Department of Elections, Ballotpedia and campaign websites.