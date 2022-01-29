WINTER WEATHER UPDATE: low temperatures could create icy conditions throughout the weekend

The Nor'easter battering Mid-Atlantic states and New England spared the DMV from any significant snowfall leaving behind mainly a dusting up to 2"-3" in some locations. Despite this, roads, bridges, overpasses, and untreated surfaces continue to be slippery, so be cautious!

Now on the backside of the system today we will see some afternoon sunshine but with it very cold, gusty North winds. Air temperatures are only in the Teens & 20's and the bitter cold Wind Chills are in the Teens and single digits. Some spots tonight could see Wind Chills below freezing. Winds will gradually weaken tonight as the Low pulls farther to the North/Northeast. Any wet spots will freeze - icy!

Areas East of the DMV have had the most impact from the storm with Lower Southern Maryland and the Maryland beaches already with snowfall amounts over 5", and areas closer to the coast still under Winter Alerts with snow still falling.

A Blizzard Warning is in effect until 7:00 p.m. Saturday for portions of Southeast Maryland and Eastern and Southeast Virginia including Wicomico and Somerset counties and the Maryland beaches. The Warning area could see blowing snow with gusty winds up to 45mph, blizzard and whiteout conditions and an additional 1"-2" of snow added to the anticipated totals of 8"-13". Slippery road conditions and downed tree branches and powerlines are possible.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Northeast Maryland and Central and Northern Delmarva until 7 p.m. Saturday and includes Dorchester County. Talbot, Queen Anne's, and Kent counties are under the Warning until Noon Saturday. Snow could be heavy and blowing at times in the Warning area, with winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Travel will be hazardous with totals of 6"-10" possible.

The Lower Eastern Shore has already seen 7"-12" of snowfall and an additional 1"-2" is expected, the highest near Ocean City. Snow will continue to move out from West to East through the day.

New England and especially Boston are expected to get hit the hardest Saturday. Our Matthew Cappucci is on site in Cape Cod reporting how conditions there continue to rapidly deteriorate. He stated that the storm has plummeted 35 millibars in 18 hours — almost double bomb pace! A pressure drop of ten millibars has occurred in the last three hours alone. A bomb requires an air pressure drop of 24 millibars in 24 hours, so this is indeed extreme.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

If Boston sees more than 24.4 inches of snow, it will become a historical event in the top five winter storms and snowfall on record at Logan Airport; records date back to 1936.

Thundersnow is also possible in southern New England as the storm continues to intensify, and the clouds become electrified.

Radar estimates begin to show some isolated areas of 3-4 inch per hour snowfall rates over southeastern MA. The center of low-pressure is now somewhere southeast of Nantucket.

We will continue to monitor the system.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5