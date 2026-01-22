Winter Storm Watch Saturday into Monday as heavy snow threat builds in DC region

The Brief Winter Storm Watch runs Saturday–Monday with heavy snow possible. Snow turns heavy Saturday night. Travel and cold conditions may worsen into Monday.



A Winter Storm Watch is in place from Saturday evening through Monday morning as a surge of Arctic air moves into the Washington, D.C. region, bringing the threat of heavy snow, dangerous cold and the potential for travel delays and school disruptions.

The National Weather Service says the watch covers the District along with parts of central, northeast, northern and southern Maryland, and central and northern Virginia.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes and Taylor Grenda warn of heavy snow with the potential for sleet and freezing rain. At least five inches of snow are likely across much of the region, with totals potentially topping 10 inches in some areas. Ice accumulation is also possible.

The FOX 5 Weather Team says snow will overspread the area Saturday evening and become heavy at times overnight, with snowfall rates of one to two inches per hour expected.

Mixing of sleet or freezing rain is also possible Sunday, and some locations could see significant icing.

Travel may become very difficult, and hazardous conditions could affect the Monday morning commute. Visibility could drop to one‑quarter mile or less during the height of the storm.

The cold is expected to linger after the snow stops falling. Wind chills in the teens and single digits are expected beginning Friday evening and lasting through the middle of next week, with subzero wind chills possible at times.

