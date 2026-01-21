What are the biggest snowstorms in DC area history?

The Brief The DC area has seen some major snowstorms over the last several decades. The largest snowfalls accumulated about 40 inches of snow. However, it's been over a decade since enough snow has fallen to break any records.



The Washington, D.C., area is bracing for a powerful winter storm that has the potential to bring significant snowfall for the first time this year.

Could this weekend's storm make history? It's still unclear how much will actually fall, but it's been years since the region's last record-setting snow.

GET THE LATEST FORECAST HERE

Historic snowfalls

The backstory:

Here's a look back at some of the biggest snowfalls in the DC area.

Washington D.C.

The Knickerbocker Storm dropped about 28 inches across the city, resulting in the tragic collapse of the Knickerbocker Theatre roof, killing 98 people. It remains the largest snowstorm in DC history.

The most recent major snowfalls happened in 2010 and 2016, both bringing a foot or more of snow to the area.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: A pile of shoveled snow stands in the plaza on the east side of the U.S. Capitol January 21, 2016 in Washington, DC. One inch of snowfall delayed school openings in the greater Washington, DC, area on Thursday as people a Expand

Maryland

Snowmageddon, one of the biggest storms in state history, dumped about 40 inches of snow in February 2010.

In 2003, a crippling storm across central Maryland brought 25–30 inches.

The latest historic snowfall happened in January 2016, when the city saw 30–35 inches pile on the ground.

Virginia

The Virginia area was hit even harder by Snowmageddon in 2010, when 30–40 were piled high on the ground.

Extreme snowfall hit the state again in 2016, with Blizzard Jones dropping 25–35 inches and "Presidents’ Day II" bringing 20–30 inches in 2003.

Top snowfall totals

By the numbers:

The DC area has seen massive storms over the past several decades, with the greatest amount falling in the suburbs.

Washington D.C.

January 27–29, 1922 (Knickerbocker Storm): 28 inches February 12–14, 1899 (Valentine’s Day Blizzard): 20 inches February 18–19, 1979: 18.7 inches February 5–6, 2010 ("Snowmageddon"): 17–18 inches January 22–24, 2016 (Blizzard Jonas): 16–17 inches

Maryland

February 5–6, 2010 ("Snowmageddon"): 40 inches January 22–24, 2016 (Blizzard Jonas): 30–35 inches February 16–18, 2003 ("Presidents’ Day II"): 25–30 inches January 27–29, 1922 (Knickerbocker Storm): 25–30 inches February 11–12, 1983: 22–25 inches

Virginia

February 5–6, 2010 ("Snowmageddon"): 30–40 inches January 22–24, 2016 (Blizzard Jonas): 25–35 inches February 16–18, 2003 ("Presidents’ Day II"): 20–30 inches March 12–14, 1993 ("Storm of the Century"): 20–25 inches February 10–11, 1983: 18–24 inches

Related article

Another historic snowstorm?

What's next:

The Washington, D.C., region is bracing for a significant snowstorm this weekend that could bring major accumulations to the nation’s capital and surrounding areas.

Current models suggest more than 15 inches could fall in Washington, D.C., and over 20 inches in higher elevation areas north and west of the District, including Cumberland, Maryland.