How much snow is expected on Sunday? Model potentials, forecast predictions point to major storm

The Brief Heavy snow is increasingly likely Saturday night into Sunday. Model potentials show more than 15 inches possible in D.C. with higher totals northwest. Arctic air behind the storm could freeze everything and disrupt travel for days.



The Washington, D.C., region is bracing for a significant snowstorm this weekend that could bring major accumulations to the nation’s capital and surrounding areas.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes has not released an official snowfall forecast total yet, but says heavy snow is increasingly likely, with precipitation beginning Saturday evening and the peak of the storm unfolding through Sunday.

Snowstorm, Arctic blast threaten DC region this weekend

Barnes says a layer of warm air aloft, even as surface temperatures stay frigid, could lead to pockets of sleet or ice mixing in, which may affect final totals.

Model snowfall potentials, which show a wide range of raw computer simulated outcomes, suggest more than 15 inches could fall in Washington, D.C., and over 20 inches in higher elevation areas north and west of the District, including Cumberland, Maryland.

Barnes cautions that models can fluctuate dramatically from run to run and should be used as guidance while waiting for more stable, realistic forecast predictions. He notes there is often a large gap between model output and actual accumulation.

On Wednesday, Winter Storm Watches stretched across a large part of the country, with more than 175 million people potentially in the storm’s path.

Barnes also warns that frigid Arctic air trailing the storm could freeze any snow or ice that falls, raising the risk of power outages and potentially disrupting travel for days.

