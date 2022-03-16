Warm Wednesday with highs in the 70s; rain likely Thursday

If you didn't get to soak up enough early spring warmth yesterday, you get a do-over today!

Wednesday morning features temperatures in the 40s - so still a chill in the air early on - but by midafternoon, temperatures rise to the upper 60s to low-70s.

Clouds will be thickening through the evening, and rain looks to arrive later at night.

Thursday is St. Patrick's Day, and it will look and feel a lot like Ireland especially through the morning commute. That rain will drop high temperatures into the upper-50s to low-60s but the showers look to taper off through the evening.

We're back to sunshine and mild temperatures in the low-70s on Friday.

@caitlinrothfox5