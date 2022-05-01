Warm temperatures and rain move into DC region Sunday; thunderstorms possible later

Grab your umbrellas if you have Sunday plans because a big change in the weather is coming to the D.C. region, bringing with it the chance for showers.

A warm front is moving up from the Southwest into our area Sunday morning creating the chance for rain and storms throughout the day. Most of the area can expect to see scattered showers in the morning, with some thunderstorms possible later in the day.

The storms will mostly impact the Western and Southwestern parts of the D.C. region, and could create some isolated flooding in those areas. Despite the scattered showers and storms, Sunday should not be a complete washout.

Thanks to the warm front, temperatures Sunday will start off in the 50s, which is a significant bump in the morning temperatures from Saturday. High temperatures Sunday will top off in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The rain will eventually move out of the D.C. region around midnight Sunday, paving the way for a humid and clear Monday with temperatures expected to hit 80 degrees!