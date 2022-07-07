Warm, humid Thursday with chance for scattered showers and storms

A warm and very humid Thursday across the D.C. region with the chance for scattered showers and storms.

FOX 5's Claire Anderson says high temperatures will be in the low-80s today. Some scattered showers from overnight and fog will push through the area this morning.

A very sticky and humid afternoon with the mix of sun and clouds and chances for isolated thunderstorms.

Another humid day Friday with more storm chances possible.

