Warm, dry Thursday with highs in the mid-70s
WASHINGTON - If you liked the warm weather yesterday you’ll really embrace the temperatures Thursday as we could see the thermometer hit the mid-70s in some spots. It’s another sun-filled day but expect with some late day high clouds.
Hang on to your hat today as it will be gusty with a warm wind from the southwest with gusts up to 20-30 mph. While we welcome the exceptionally warm week weather, the gusty winds, low humidity, warmth and dry conditions have prompted a Fire Weather Watch for today. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged.
A cold front will impact us on Friday with a chance of a few scattered showers, and behind it will be back to reality as much cooler air settles in and daytime highs return to the 50s.
The colder air and a weak disturbance could possibly bring a wintry mix over the mountains by late Sunday and we are monitoring the chance of us getting any of it by Monday. Stay posted!
