Warm, breezy Thursday with sunshine and highs in the 60s

December is delivering the gift of sunny warmth Thursday as we expect temperatures this afternoon to soar into the mid-60s!

It’s a great time to finish up those outdoor decorations, but it might not be the ideal day to set up the inflatable decorations as it will be gusty!

In the mountains to our west, wind advisories will be in effect until Friday morning for even stronger gusts up to 55 mph.

The winds settle down a bit after sunset and we hang onto the milder temperatures overnight.

Friday is also trending milder than average with gusty breezes continuing.

