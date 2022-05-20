Tornado Watch: Parts of Maryland, Virginia, W. Virginia under Tornado Watch until 7pm

Parts of Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia are under a Tornado Watch Friday until 7 p.m.

FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado says the Tornado Watch includes parts of Allegany, Frederick, Washington and Howard Counties in Maryland.

Baltimore County is also included in the Tornado Watch, Delgado says, as are Frederick County, Virginia and the City of Winchester.

