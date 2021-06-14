Sunny, hot and humid Monday with chance for evening storms

Monday morning will start off sunny and humid -- but we have a chance for stronger storms later in the evening.

Jennifer Delgado says we are in the marginal risk category for severe storms on Monday due to an approaching cold front.

Everyone is going to enjoy the weather starting on Tuesday when a cooler and drier weather pattern takes over.

Looking ahead, high temperatures will be in the 80s this week!

