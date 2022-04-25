Sun, clouds Monday with highs in the 70s; showers, storms possible Tuesday

A mix of sun and clouds Monday with warm and humid temperatures in the upper-70s.

FOX 5's Matthew Cappucci says look for highs around 77 degrees -- and possibly even reaching 80s degrees in some parts of the region.

Cooler air moves into the D.C. area Tuesday as does the threat of showers and storms. Cooler air in the 50s and 60s arrives by Wednesday and sticks around into the weekend.

Allergy sufferers beware as high pollen levels are in the area.

